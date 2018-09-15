Sport Premier League

Saturday 15 September 2018

Naby Keita gets the nod for Liverpool as Dele Alli ruled out for Tottenham in crunch clash

Jurgen Klopp and Naby Keita

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was ruled out of the Premier League clash with Liverpool by a hamstring injury, so Harry Winks was brought into the starting line-up.

Danny Rose and Eric Dier also started to complete the three changes made to the team defeated by Watford before the international break.

Liverpool made only one adjustment for the clash at Wembley as Naby Keita replaced Jordan Henderson, who dropped to the bench.

