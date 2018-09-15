Naby Keita gets the nod for Liverpool as Dele Alli ruled out for Tottenham in crunch clash

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was ruled out of the Premier League clash with Liverpool by a hamstring injury, so Harry Winks was brought into the starting line-up.

