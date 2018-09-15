Naby Keita gets the nod for Liverpool as Dele Alli ruled out for Tottenham in crunch clash
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was ruled out of the Premier League clash with Liverpool by a hamstring injury, so Harry Winks was brought into the starting line-up.
Danny Rose and Eric Dier also started to complete the three changes made to the team defeated by Watford before the international break.
Team news is just over 30 minutes away!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 15, 2018
🗒️ Who would be in your starting XI this afternoon? #COYS pic.twitter.com/gHCYjJAAb2
📋 Team news vs @SpursOfficial. One change for the Reds as Keita comes in for Henderson. #TOTLIVhttps://t.co/izhfMpB78D— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 15, 2018
Liverpool made only one adjustment for the clash at Wembley as Naby Keita replaced Jordan Henderson, who dropped to the bench.
Press Association
