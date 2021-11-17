| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My Premier League title prediction and why I don't see Liverpool winning the title

John Aldridge

Jurgen Klopp Expand

Close

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

THERE are so many questions hanging over the Premier League contenders this season that, for the first time in a few years, no one can say with any certainty who are even the favourites.

Manchester City and Liverpool have run away with the title in recent years and while it took a little longer to identify a favourite last season, City had things pretty much wrapped up by the middle of February.

Most Watched

Privacy