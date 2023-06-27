‘My journey is special to me’ – Chiedozie Ogbene secures Premier League move after signing with Luton Town

Ireland will have another player in the Premier League next season with Chiedozie Ogbene joining newly-promoted Luton Town on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Rotherham was due to expire at the end of this month, and although the Millers offered him an improved deal, the Ireland international has opted for a move to Luton and will join the top-flight club on July 1.

Ogbene contributed nine goals and four assists for Rotherham last term, as they finished 19th, and made 136 appearances for the club in total having signed in August 2019.

“I’m delighted to be here as a Premier League player, because of my journey and where I’ve been in the last five-and-a-half years, from Limerick FC and the League of Ireland to Luton Town FC in the Premier League,” said Ogbene after the deal was announced.

“My former coach said it would be one in 200,000, I guess I’m that one! My journey is special to me. I come from Rotherham United, who I spent four seasons with and where I achieved some great things with some great people. But to be considered to be a Luton Town player with an opportunity to feature in the Premier League was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m just excited to be here. To feature in the Premier League is everyone’s dream and I’m really happy for the opportunity.”

“Chio is a really exciting addition and is someone we’ve liked for a while,” added Luton manager Rob Edwards.

“We got to look at him a lot last season in preparing to play against him and his Rotherham team, and in my opinion he was their best and most threatening player.

“We actually did a reasonable amount of work on stopping him as well as part of our game planning, so you know when you are doing that, he should be on a list for possible recruitment.

“We know we are going to need some real athleticism in the Premier League, and he knows how to use it. He’s flexible, and he’s going to be able to play through the middle as a forward, but also as a wide one, if we wanted to play with wide forwards. He can play a couple of positions.

“Chio also brings experience of top level football. He’s an Irish international and he’s played in some high level games and done well in them, particularly against France who are one of the best nations in the world.

“He’s humble, he comes from a great family background and he’s had to work extremely hard to get where he is now, to get a crack in the Premier League. He should be really proud of himself and we’re delighted to be able to give him that chance.”

“Having taken time to assess his options over the summer months, which included a good offer on the table from the Millers to retain his services, the lure of Premier League football was too much for Chieo to turn down and he leaves with all the best wishes and thanks from everyone at Rotherham United,” said Rotherham in a statement this afternoon.

The forward has earned 15 Ireland caps since his debut two years ago, but missed this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar with a hamstring injury.