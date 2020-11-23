Moyes tells Wilder 'Miami beach break' could save season for Blades

Chris Wilder spent half an hour in his office with David Moyes after yesterday's defeat and was told the key to survival in the Premier League this season could be found on the beach.

Moyes, who had just enjoyed victory courtesy of Sebastien Haller's stunning goal, had seen little wrong in Sheffield United but told Wilder taking a mid-season break would be the best way to end a run of four months without a win.

Wilder's team had created chances but were again edged out in a tight contest, their eighth defeat of the season.

Expand Close West Ham United's Sebastian Haller scores the winner. Photo: Getty Images Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp West Ham United's Sebastian Haller scores the winner. Photo: Getty Images

"To be in my office with David and sitting with him for half an hour was a privilege," Wilder said. "He said, 'Hire a jumbo jet and take all the players to Miami'. He said not to look at it too tactically or deeply, but a trip to Miami might be the answer.

"The team has given everything, so just take the lads away and that can refresh them. I'm going to call the owner but I'm not sure I'll get it over the line. Speaking to an LMA manager of the year, managing Manchester United, West Ham and abroad, for him to say there is not a lot wrong, to clear your head with a trip, gives me a lot of belief."

Wilder will need to create history to turn the season around from the perilous position Sheffield United find themselves in at the bottom of the table.

Only Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City have found themselves with a point or less at this stage during the Premier League era. Both were eventually relegated.

Contrast yesterday's loss to a year ago when Sheffield United were sixth and Bramall Lane was packed, making it a place where Arsenal, Manchester United and indeed West Ham could not win. They have felt the loss of fans more than most during a run of games without a win that stretches back to the final three matches of last season.

Expand Close West Ham United's Declan Rice looks to break past Sander Berge of Sheffield United. Photo: Getty Images Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp West Ham United's Declan Rice looks to break past Sander Berge of Sheffield United. Photo: Getty Images

Wilder has been the victim of some poor VAR decisions on the way. There has been some bad luck, too, and yesterday his team conceded a goal out of the ordinary. It was the first time Haller had scored from outside the penalty area.

Wilder, himself, admitted he was under pressure to win matches in the build-up to this game. He suggested in his programme notes that his team's fixtures before the end of 2020 would go some way to define their season, with home matches against mid-table opposition making it tougher to swallow.

"In 911 games and 20 years, I have not had the sack," Wilder said. "I don't fear anything. It's not involved me for 20 years despite down times. The biggest thing now is getting a result in this hugely competitive league. I don't feel that I am arrogant or that I am untouchable."

There were signs that they could get their first win of the campaign when they launched long passes to put Arthur Masuaku under pressure in the left-back position and led to George Baldock fashioning chances.

West Ham gradually took control as Declan Rice imposed himself in midfield, shifting the ball quickly from defence to attack and keeping possession well for the visitors.

Expand Close West Ham United's Sebastian Haller (centre) celebrates his goal with Pablo Fornals (right) and Vladimír Coufal. Photo: Getty Images Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp West Ham United's Sebastian Haller (centre) celebrates his goal with Pablo Fornals (right) and Vladimír Coufal. Photo: Getty Images

Haller's excellent goal came 11 minutes after the break. Jarrod Bowen set up the attack by carrying the ball forward and finding Pablo Fornals, whose shot was blocked on the edge of the penalty area. It fell perfectly for Haller to hammer into the top corner, the 26-year-old's first top-flight goal from outside the penalty area in his entire career at the 190th time of asking.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk