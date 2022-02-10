Moyes is better than his tone-deaf response to Zouma behaviour

Never mind being a good manager, David Moyes is one of the most decent men you could meet. He deserves to succeed at West Ham United, where he is certainly creating his best body of work since leaving Everton.

But Moyes got it very wrong with his decision to play Kurt Zouma against Watford. It was an appalling call, one blinded by the need to win a match, and it was a bad call by the West Ham board who endorsed the manager’s decision. It was born of tunnel vision, self-interest and living in a bubble.

“My job is to pick the best team I possibly could, find a way to get three points for West Ham,” Moyes explained after the game. But that really is not your job, David.

Sure, it is normally the core part, but when exceptional circumstances occur you are judged on how you react.

Plus, you have a moral duty to set the right example as a high-profile manager of a Premier League club. In fact, you have a moral duty as the manager of any club and his experience should have led him to realise that.

And, so, there is absolutely no way Zouma should have played once the highly upsetting video came to light of him kicking and hitting his pet cat. Zouma should have been taken out of the squad as an immediate punishment and told he would not play again until the matter was resolved.

It does not necessarily mean he should not play until police conclude their inquiries, which may take some time, but he certainly should not play until West Ham have dealt with the matter, and that should include a suspension as well as the two-week fine in wages donated to animal welfare charities (two weeks is, unfortunately, the maximum punishment that can be imposed,) and an education course undertaken.

Meanwhile, the police will decide if Zouma deserves to be prosecuted, but at the very least he has to show far more contrition than he has.

His apology contained that grating get-out of being “deeply sorry” if he offended anyone. Really? Why the “if”? If anyone was not offended then they should be ashamed.

It is said that Zouma is “remorseful” and there is concern over his mental state and the effects the episode has had on his family. That is unfortunate, but is of his own making. He cannot be absolved. West Ham strongly condemned the action but seem extremely reluctant to suspend him, never mind sack him, as some have demanded.

That would probably be too harsh a punishment but the club’s stance also appears to be dictated by the fact that they paid £30 m for the French defender in the summer. Moyes said his justification for playing Zouma was because “he is one of our better players”.

But surely Moyes is better than that? Surely he could read the room and do the right thing? “One of our better players.” How does that matter in this case?

And, so, Moyes gave an appalling answer in which he suggested it would have been OK to leave Zouma out if he was not very good or had not cost so much.

It is plain wrong that Moyes then attempted to separate out the cat-kicking and what he called the “football side”. They are not unrelated and yet he appeared to try to absolve himself of any responsibility.

“The club will sort the other side of it out,” he said. “And I will look after the football side.” But how is that not all related? Moyes also professed to being an “animal lover” and admitted that what happened “is something that would have affected a lot of people”, but those are just words. Meaningless, hollow words in the face of what else he said and did by playing Zouma.

Moyes may feel justified. After all, West Ham beat Watford and kept a clean sheet.

Is that good management? No, unfortunately not. It is an abdication of management. It is the kind of management that gives football a bad name; that tells the rest of the world that all that matters is winning and – by extension – money. That football exists in a moral vacuum at times. It is not as if Zouma is being judged prematurely, harshly or before the full facts have emerged. He has admitted what he did. Will West Ham and Moyes accept the mistake? So far they appear to have simply doubled down on it.

