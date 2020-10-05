Moyes enjoys his home work as West Ham blitz bursts Foxes' bubble

David Moyes would rather have been standing at the King Power Stadium, shivering in the rain, but working from home does not appear to be holding back West Ham United.

Moyes's experience of remote management has seen West Ham secure three victories from four matches and, watching at home, this was his vision of football in high definition.

It was Moyes's second weekend in isolation after displaying mild signs of coronavirus, following his positive test on September 22, but he will return to training early this week with his team in rude health.

Brendan Rodgers's 100 per cent start to the Premier League season was brutally ended by the rampant visitors, a week after Leicester had annihilated Manchester City.

After scoring five goals against Pep Guardiola, Leicester did not manage a single shot on target all afternoon.

Rodgers said: "There was a lack of intensity and we were way below our levels. If you don't perform to your best and your maximum in the Premier League, you suffer.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu battle for the ball. Photo: Marc Atkins/NMC Pool/PA Wire

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu battle for the ball. Photo: Marc Atkins/NMC Pool/PA Wire

"There was no complacency from us (after the City win), we're not good enough to be complacent. We have to be on our game every time.

"The team showed great potential last season but we need to improve on that consistency, which will come in time. We're disappointed but we've still got an exciting season ahead and we'll get it right for the next game."

Moyes will have enjoyed watching this. Michail Antonio was a menace all afternoon, operating as a lone forward and frequently pulling Leicester's centre-halves Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu out of position with his movement.

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal (left) and Leicester City's Harvey Barnes battle for the ball. Photo: Marc Atkins/NMC Pool/PA Wire

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal (left) and Leicester City's Harvey Barnes battle for the ball. Photo: Marc Atkins/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Declan Rice, the West Ham captain, commanded the midfield areas and offered extreme protection to his defence, coming agonisingly close to an outstanding individual goal after a 65-yard run from his own half.

West Ham's previously maligned defence were barely untroubled by Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes, with debutant Vladimir Coufal appearing a shrewd signing at £5m.

Moyes's assistant, Alan Irvine, said: "I believe he was dancing around his apartment for the last game and I'm sure he will have been happy today.

"David has been heavily involved, he picks the team and the substitutions. We deliver the messages and it has been fantastic for the players to accept this situation as well as they have done.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Leicester City's Ayoze Perez. Photo: Alex Pantling/NMC Pool/PA Wire

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Leicester City's Ayoze Perez. Photo: Alex Pantling/NMC Pool/PA Wire

"We're training again on Tuesday and, all being well, David will be there. We're in a good position at this moment and I've certainly enjoyed the last three matches." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk