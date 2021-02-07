Mourinho's lack of trust in Bale suggests his race is run

The group of unused Tottenham Hotspur substitutes running lengths of the pitch at the end of Thursday night had more reason than usual to feel peripheral to the evening's action, given that Jose Mourinho had decided to use only two of them as his team chased a one-goal deficit against Chelsea in vain.

It meant Gareth Bale was sidelined once more, although, if that hurt, it was well disguised. He participated cheerfully enough in the exercises, in conversation with the rest of those unused, including Harry Winks, and he will be available for selection when West Brom visit today in a game that Mourinho dare not lose. Whether he dare place his trust in Bale again to reignite a team who have lost three league games in a row is another matter.

Bale's performance in the defeat by Brighton four days earlier felt like one of those that could preface a long, cold period of isolation in a club under the rule of Mourinho. He rarely announces the banishment but rather imposes it in a small series of demotions - a gradual disappearing trick that has already seen Dele Alli slip behind the curtain and mysteriously fail to reappear.

Substituted after an hour against Brighton, his first start in the league since Spurs had played away to West Brom on November 8, Bale had drifted around the edges as if he was tentatively deciding whether he liked it. It was unquestionably an alarming performance from a player of his quality, and one got the impression Mourinho was just waiting for the moment when he could order his removal without too much commotion.

Bale will say that, at his career stage, he needs the faith that comes with a series of five or six games that will allow him to build towards performances - as he once did as a talented but problematic young player at the club. Then, no one at Spurs quite saw that his anxious self-obsessiveness would metamorphose into the mindset of the ultimate big-game player: confident, selfish and a ruthlessness bordering on cruelty to full-backs who could not live with him.

Now they wonder what they have left to work with from the Bale who won four Champions Leagues and stole the show in two finals. Judging by his recent remarks on the subject, Mourinho seems to have moved on already. The Spurs manager is in a downturn that has echoes of previous irreversible slumps, starting the weekend in the no-man's land of eighth place, 14 points off the top. The levers he would usually pull in this position - surprise exclusions, recalls, a League Cup final place - do not seem to be working.

Mourinho wanted a centre-half at the start of the season and instead he got Bale, whose affinity with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, arguably, goes deeper than any other player. He was shrewdly acquired, incentivised with a series of contract renewals, and grew to be the best player in the Premier League before being sold at a world-record price. There has been no greater vindication of the Levy years than the Bale story, and borrowing him back at a fraction of the cost must have seemed like an irresistible postscript.

Yet, Mourinho is not the manager for the player that Bale now is, and one wonders whether he would have had the patience for a teenage Bale either.

There is a bigger battle being waged now by the manager, which is one for his survival at Spurs, and anyone is expendable in that fight.

Remarkably, through all of it, Bale still has one year left on the £600,000-a-week wages - after tax - that Real Madrid agreed in an era when football operated independently of any principles of sensible fiscal management.

Back in Spain, there are reports of his erstwhile team-mates mounting a rebellion to plans from the club, labouring under more than €1 billion of debt, to cut wages while funding free transfers for the likes of David Alaba this summer.

Florentino Perez, the club president who signed Bale, has still not come to an agreement on the contract extension of captain Sergio Ramos, who will be a free agent in June and is now long-term injured. Even Zinedine Zidane, the Real manager, whose usual non-adversarial press conference style might loosely be described as call-centre operator, picked a fight with reporters on Friday. "One day I'm out, one day I'm in and if we lose or draw I'm out," he observed witheringly of the coverage, before logging the usual demand for "respect".

Zidane knows that it will only get harder and, the way things are going, it will not be Kylian Mbappe reporting for training at Real come next pre-season, but a 32-year-old Bale back from the European Championship to see out his contract. The gross cost of that year's salary is about €62m, or about 10 per cent of Real's stated budget for next year.

But that does not concern Bale. The histrionics of both these managers under whom he works are a small inconvenience against the vast fortune he has amassed as a footballer and the trophies accumulated. It is a complicated legacy that he leaves behind at Real - a strong first couple of years, those spectacular Champions League final interventions, and, then, the long, toxic goodbye. The consensus is that his race is run, his legs no longer capable of the great turbo touchline sprints; that he no longer cares.

Although, even now, that still feels hard to rationalise. The golf obsession, the occasional moments of immaturity, can disguise the fact that the great Bale years did not happen by accident. He carved out that career from himself, on the brink of academy rejection at Southampton and then, again, as a nervous teen at Spurs. That is how it started. Is this how it ends?

