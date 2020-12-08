Jose Mourinho has hit back at critics of the way in which Tottenham Hotspur returned to the top of the Premier League table by beating their North London rivals Arsenal.

And the Tottenham head coach has also grasped the opportunity to take a swipe at anybody who had accused him of being past his peak when he arrived at the club following 2½ years at Manchester United.

Tottenham beat Arsenal with goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, but failed to register a single second-half effort on goal during a game in which Arsenal dominated possession.

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness both claimed that Tottenham had not been good to watch, but Mourinho fired back at anybody who questioned his approach.

Speaking with Brazilian media after the victory over Arsenal, Mourinho said: "Well, this ball possession story is more for sports philosophers than it's for me. No one has ever seen me say: 'I lost that game but I had more possession.' You never saw me say anything like that. You may have heard me say: 'We lost that game, we didn't deserve to lose, we had more opportunities than the opponent.' You can hear me say that.

Mourinho was also asked whether or not he is now proving those people who thought he was past his best at United wrong, pointing to the three trophies he won at Old Trafford. "When people said my peak was over, I won three titles at that club," said Mourinho. "So my peak passed, I won a (League) Cup, a Super Cup (Community Shield) and a Europa League. Imagine others who never get that."

