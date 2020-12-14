With the swirling rain blowing in their eyes and the unfamiliar sound of home support ringing in their ears, Tottenham Hotspur faced a test of character that was also a test of their title-winning credentials.

The fact that Jose Mourinho's side could not hold on, that they could not pass this particular test, will only strengthen the conviction of those who believe it is still too soon to talk of this team as genuine title contenders.

Crystal Palace heaved, pushing with all of their might, and Tottenham's defence found it simply too much to bear.

Expand Close Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier. Photo: Reuters Pool via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier. Photo: Reuters

For a time, it looked set to be a victory that reeked of prime Mourinho. His players were resilient for much of the game, clinging on to a lead given to them by Harry Kane, and one could already picture the grizzled fist pumps from their manager at the end.

Roy Hodgson's side had other ideas, though, growing into the match after the break and showcasing their own attacking ability in front of their returning fans. Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze all caused problems for the league's tightest defence, and Jeffrey Schlupp eventually scrambled home an equaliser with nine minutes left.

"We have to blame ourselves," said Mourinho, who had warned his players of the perils of retreating against Palace's "giants".

Unfortunately for the visitors, staying on the front foot is easier said than done. "This is the kind of game where you need the ball," Mourinho added. "If the players did not do it, it is because they could not do it. Palace were very strong."

In this mood, Palace are formidable opponents for any side. Tottenham appeared rattled at times in the second half, unable to find a foothold, and it is testament to the quality of the home side that Mourinho's team had more trouble here than against some of the league's most illustrious sides in recent weeks.

If Eric Dier's stoppage-time free-kick had not been dramatically tipped away by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, it would have been perhaps the most satisfying, hard-fought victory of Tottenham's campaign thus far. Instead, a draw was fair.

Top-drawer

"Our second-half performance was of top-drawer quality," Hodgson said.

"The equaliser was well deserved. We can go home proud of the performance and very happy that we did it in front of a crowd. When you play against teams like Tottenham, anything you can take from them is going to be enormously useful."

Expand Close Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita makes a crucial save. Photo: Reuters Pool via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita makes a crucial save. Photo: Reuters

Despite the dual threat of Kane and Son Heung-min, who combined for yet another goal in the first half, Mourinho's side did not do enough to threaten Palace in the second period. As Palace poured forward after the break, the visitors could barely get out of their own territory.

"We kept that discipline," Hodgson said. "When we did lose the ball, we did not offer them the clear counter-attacking possibilities they were hoping for."

At first, Tottenham had been forced to take a more patient approach than we have come to expect. There was invention and imagination to their play at the start, with Son, Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon all going close to an opener before Kane's long-range effort deceived Guaita. Kane has now been directly involved in 19 Premier League goals in 12 games this season, while he and Son have combined for 13 goals in all competitions.

Their partnership remains the most fearsome double act in the top flight, although the service they received in the second half made it impossible to build on those numbers.

Palace were always a threat, despite Tottenham's early dominance. Zaha led the charge, as ever, and was ably supported by the wonderfully watchable Eze, who has added a new dimension to the Palace attack.

After the break it was Eze's deliveries causing chaos, with Hugo Lloris unable to gather one of those crosses late in the second half. Schlupp had missed a few minutes earlier but this time he pounced.

"My goalkeeper is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League so I would never be critical of the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, period," said Mourinho, who gave substitute Dele Alli his first league minutes since October 4.

Expand Close Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's goal with teammates. Photo: Reuters Pool via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's goal with teammates. Photo: Reuters

It was then left to the Palace goalkeeper to seal the point for his side. Dier's strike was heading for the top corner before Guaita dived into action. "A magnificent save," said Hodgson, who deserved his point.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk