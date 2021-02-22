Mourinho denies his side are in crisis and praises ‘fight’

Jose Mourinho gave a strong defence of his management after Tottenham Hotspur suffered their fifth Premier League defeat in six matches.

His 81 points from his 50 league games at Tottenham is the lowest at this point of any of his managerial stints at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea for a second time and Manchester United, but he insisted he retained full belief in his own ability.

“Sometimes the results are a consequence of multi-situations in football,” Mourinho said. “And mine and my coaching staff’s methods are second to nobody in the world.”

Asked if his Tottenham team were approaching a crisis, Mourinho replied: “I don’t know what you mean by crisis. If crisis is frustration and sadness in the dressing room, I would say so because nobody is happy.

“But when a team fights the way they did until the last second, it’s never a group crisis.

“Groups are in crisis when they are not together in the search of better results, so I wouldn’t say it’s a crisis. I would say we’re in a really bad run of results.”

Mourinho refused to give up on Champions League qualification, adding: “It’s mathematically possible. When it is mathematically possible, it is still realistic. Very hard, yes, but mathematically possible. The situation can change and we can still fight for the top four. The gap is nine points now, but in football it is still very possible.

“And in the Europa League we are still alive. Maybe we can also get to the Champions League through that.”

