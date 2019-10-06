Matty Longstaff sent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United into a tailspin by firing hometown club Newcastle to victory on a dream Premier League debut.

More misery for Man United as Solskjaer's side fall to defeat at Newcastle

Neither of these troubled Uniteds could afford lose the final match before the international break, with pressure mounting on Magpies boss Steve Bruce after a poor start to the campaign and his former club struggling for fluency, inspiration and results.

But things would only worsen for Solskjaer's side in the north-east as 19-year-old Longstaff's superb second-half strike sealed a memorable 1-0 win for embattled Newcastle as the raucous away support called for the Glazers to leave Old Trafford.

This gut punch leaves Manchester United facing an uncomfortable fortnight of scrutiny and introspection, while an 11th straight winless away match increases the focus on manager Solskjaer and the structure above him.

Things could have been so different had Harry Maguire nodded home as half-time approached, only for the Red Devils' familiar futility in front of goal to allow Longstaff to cement himself as hometown hero.

The teenager, playing alongside older brother Sean, rattled the crossbar in the first half but would not be denied, firing low past David De Gea in the 72nd minute as Bruce's 400th Premier League match ended with a first home win as Newcastle manager.

