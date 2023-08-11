Moises Caicedo transfer saga takes another twist as Chelsea look to hijack Liverpool deal

Liverpool have pipped Chelsea to the signing of Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea remain confident in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo despite Liverpool's interest and Brighton's deadline, believing they have a superior offer to the player and that they can trump the Anfield club on price.

The race has created another sub-plot to Sunday's meeting between the two teams at Stamford Bridge, as both clubs have gone for Caicedo and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, in what almost appears a response to the other.

Liverpool agreed a fee with Brighton on Thursday night, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp, but it is felt by Chelsea that the 21-year-old Caicedo’s preference is to go to London.

Read more Harry Kane decides to leave Spurs for Bayern Munich – but Daniel Levy has a few final conditions

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy have indicated they are willing to go higher than Liverpool on price, which currently stands at a Premier League record of £110m.

The big question is whether Brighton will accept that given they set a deadline of Thursday night for bids, but the likelihood is that money talks.

Chelsea had made Caicedo their top midfield target in an area that needs strengthening, which is one reason he is so enthused on the move.

Liverpool have yet to agree personal terms with the player.

Klopp discusses Moises Caicedo transfer as Liverpool agree fee of around £110million