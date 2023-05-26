Mohamed Salah offers passionate apology to Liverpool fans after failure to finish in top four

Manchester United’s 4-1 win against Chelsea on Thursday night ended Liverpool’s hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League, sparking an instant reaction from Mohamed Salah.

After a troubled season, Liverpool made a late push to sneak into the top four and seal qualification to the Champions League with seven successive wins at the back end of the season fuelling hopes for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Yet their late surge was not enough to catch United, with Salah taking to Twitter moments after United’s win against Chelsea to offer this response.

"I’m totally devastated,” he wrote. “There’s absolutely no excuse for this.

"We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed.

"We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge echoed Salah comments, as he suggested Klopp’s side did not deserve to finish ahead of a United side they beat 7-0 at Anfield back in March.

“In the end, Liverpool gave themselves too much to do in the race for a top four finish,” Aldridge told the Sunday World.

“The seven successive wins they put together prior to the draw against Aston Villa was very encouraging and should hopefully offer some momentum heading into next season.

Read more

“Yet the truth is Liverpool didn’t do enough to deserve a top four finish and the final table will confirm that.

“Their away form over the course of this campaign has been woeful and too many players have under-performed.

“The defence that has been so solid for Klopp over the last few years crumbled at times this season, especially away from home.

“Now a period of transition beckons after Bobby Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner were among the players who waved farewell to the Anfield crowd last weekend.

"They need to get it right in the transfer market this summer. Players have gone and Klopp needs to be backed to get this team back on track.”