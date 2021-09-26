Mohamed Salah hits 100 Liverpool goals but Brentford blast back in spectacular Premier League clash

What a game. One of the great teams of Europe visited the self-styled “bus stop in Hounslow” and it was hard to tell just who was who. Both Brentford and Liverpool scored three goals, but both could have had another three in one of the great Premier League games, a spectacular contest of swagger, intensity and thrills from first to last.

Times change, decades roll on, but some circles take over 70 years to square and yesterday evening, Brentford entertained Liverpool in a league match for the first time since May 1947.

George Stewart, a former Second World War airman, and the South African Bob Priday, are mere footnotes in the history of Brentford and Liverpool, respectively, but they both scored at Anfield that May afternoon. Liverpool were about to claim the old first division title and Brentford were already relegated. Not everything need repeat itself.

Certainly, Liverpool took their hosts seriously. Jurgen Klopp reintroduced Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip to shuffle a defence that had kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace last week. If a team with Liverpool’s smorgasbord of talents can be said to have a first-choice starting XI, this was probably it.

Klopp’s influence has certainly extended to Brentford head coach Thomas Frank. The Dane obviously picked his strongest available side, but his high-pressing, all-action, swashbuckling style and deft juggling of limited resources, harkens to Klopp’s Mainz 05 at the turn of the century.

Liverpool settled first. Curtis Jones, the only starter who had also began the Carabao Cup game at Norwich, was soon linking with Sadio Mane down the left, but he caused problems on the right seven minutes in when he found Diogo Jota, who threaded the ball through for Mohamed Salah to bear down on David Raya.

The Egyptian beat the Spaniard and rolled the ball towards the empty goal. His sixth goal of the season looked certain until Kristoffer Ajer appeared from nowhere to hook the ball off the line.

The let-off meant lift-off for Brentford. Ivan Toney went close with a looping header, Frank Onyeka shot high and wild, but then a Toney headed flick unleashed Bryan Mbuemo.

Like Salah, he beat the goalkeeper and rolled the ball towards the empty net. Mbuemo’s third goal of the season looked certain until Matip appeared from nowhere to hook the ball off the line.

Liverpool recalibrated. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson began to slow the pace in the centre of midfield, where Vitaly Janelt had dominated, and for a moment the storm seemed to have passed. Then Brentford went ahead with a training-ground classic, which began with a free-kick on the right touchline.

Liverpool expected a deep cross, but Janelt rolled it gently to Christian Norgaard, who spotted the overlapping Sergi Canos. With Liverpool still oblivious to their peril, Canos was given the space to cross low.

Toney back-heeled, Pontus Janssen swung and missed the open goal, but Ethan Pinnock nipped in ahead of Fabinho at the back post to bundle in his first Premier League goal.

Shortly afterwards, Pinnock seemed to pull a muscle and he was still hobbling and out of position when Liverpool equalised four minutes later.

Trent Alexander-Arnold hoofed the ball forwards towards Salah, who found Jordan Henderson, a 31-year-old overlapping like a 21-year-old. His cross was deep and, with Pinnock still shuffling back, Diogo Jota headed firmly past Raya.

Pinnock would not make it to half-time, but he was instrumental in keeping his team level when he deflected Jones’s goalbound drive on to a post. The ball fell kindly for Jota, who shot goalwards, only for the grounded Raya to somehow reach out and tip the ball aside: a save-of-the-season contender.

Liverpool attempted to seal the deal in the early stages of the second, and this time they did go ahead.

Fabinho looped a pass forward into the penalty area. Salah read it quicker than Rico Henry and swept it past Raya. Indeed, so quick was Salah’s movement that initially referee Stuart Attwell disallowed it for offside.

Var intervened, noted Canos had not kept the defensive line, and Salah had reached his 100th Premier League goal in fewer games than any Liverpool player.

Brentford levelled when Janelt headed into an unguarded goal. Back came Liverpool, into the lead for the third time.

Henderson played the ball into Jones’s path and ran into space. From the edge of the penalty area, the England Under-21 international smashed his first of the season past Raya, albeit with a deflection.

Was there time for another twist? Certainly. Shandon Baptise crossed. Alexander-Arnold found himself outnumbered at the back post. Toney made a nuisance of himself and the ball fell to Yoane Wissa, who dinked the equaliser over Alisson. What a moment and, yes, what a game.

