| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mo Salah's recent performances highlight the problems in Liverpool's title defence

John Aldridge

Mohamed Salah has been off form for Liverpool in recent weeks. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Mohamed Salah has been off form for Liverpool in recent weeks. Photo: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has been off form for Liverpool in recent weeks. Photo: Getty Images

Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has been off form for Liverpool in recent weeks. Photo: Getty Images

THERE are several reasons why Liverpool are rocking on the ropes right now and next Sunday’s showdown against Manchester United will be the perfect chance for them to come out swinging.

The 1-0 defeat at Southampton last Monday was the latest below-par performance from a team of champions who have achieved it all over the last couple of years.

And therein lies the first of their problems right now.

Related Content

Privacy