Saturday 31 March 2018

Mo Salah strikes once again to secure late victory for Liverpool at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold and team mates
Mohamed Salah's 29th Premier League goal of the season pinched Liverpool a 2-1 win away to Crystal Palace.

Sadio Mane's goal four minutes after half-time and Salah's strike with six minutes remaining turned the tide for the Reds.

Luka Milivojevic's ninth Premier League goal of the season handed Crystal Palace a 1-0 lead over Liverpool at half-time at Selhurst Park.

The defensive midfielder buried a penalty won by Wilfried Zaha, the fourth spot-kick earned in the league this term by the lively forward.

