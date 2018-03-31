Mo Salah strikes once again to secure late victory for Liverpool at Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2
Mohamed Salah's 29th Premier League goal of the season pinched Liverpool a 2-1 win away to Crystal Palace.
Sadio Mane's goal four minutes after half-time and Salah's strike with six minutes remaining turned the tide for the Reds.
Luka Milivojevic's ninth Premier League goal of the season handed Crystal Palace a 1-0 lead over Liverpool at half-time at Selhurst Park.
The defensive midfielder buried a penalty won by Wilfried Zaha, the fourth spot-kick earned in the league this term by the lively forward.
More to follow...
Press Association
