Mo Salah showing signs of discontent at Liverpool but now is not the time to push for a move

John Aldridge

MOHAMED Salah has shown some signs of discontent at Liverpool in recent days, but this is not the moment for him to be pushing for a transfer.

His interview with a Spanish newspaper expressing his admiration for Real Madrid and Barcelona was the first part of this story and some of his comments will not have been well received by Anfield chiefs.

It seems he was unhappy that Red boss Jurgen Klopp named Trent Alexander-Arnold as captain for the Champions League game against FC Midtjylland earlier this month, while he also said it was up to the club whether he got a new contract.

