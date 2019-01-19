Mo Salah reveals how half-time team talk inspired Liverpool's revival against Crystal Palace

Salah scored twice as Liverpool came from 1-0 down to secure a 4-3 victory that allows the Reds to open up a seven-point lead at the top of table, with Salah admitting motivational words were exchanged between the players and manager Jurgen Klopp after a flat first half performance.

"We talked to each other (at half-time) and said that we had to be strong mentally because this is a tough time for us," said Salah, who scored his 50th Premier League goal in the game at Anfield.

"This is the most important time for us, when you are struggling you have to be strong in mind, so we talked together and the manager also gave us information and we played well and we deserved the game.

"In the first half they played well and they played well also in the second half but they were staying near to the box and it was a tough game. But in the end the most important thing for us is the result and we had a good result."

Liverpool manager Klopp declared his side are 'up for the fight', as they held their nerve on a day when they could have dropped points against a dangerous Palace side led by the impressive Wilfried Zaha.

"The boys are ready to fight for all, that's clear," declared Klopp. "It's not the first moment in the season where we had to do it, but today it was pretty special and I really liked it.

"I think it was not too easy for the crowd to get the first half – so what do you do with that? It's all OK on one-hand side, but on the other you are 1-0 down. I am pretty sure a lot of people though that it's not only difficult today, but probably the day where we lose it. We were not like this.

"I told the boys, most importantly we have to stay positive and it's now allowed to lose the nerves – there was no reason for it, nothing happened and we had to improve a few things and do a few things again and again.

"Of course, we had to protect especially the left wing extremely well, we needed to be there, we needed to win the ball back there as well. The boys did it, you always need a bit of luck in football but it was not too much necessary. The boys deserve these three points in a very difficult game."

Klopp went on to salute Salah for his latest match-winning display, as he poured praise on his Egyptian forward after his latest milestone goal.

"It's an exceptional achievement from a world-class player," added Klopp, as Salah scored his 50th Premier League goal in just his his 72nd game for Liverpool.

"I think he made a few steps in the last couple of months in the right direction, so it's really, really an outstanding number.

"I heard the names of the other players who did it a bit quicker: Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Andy Cole - yeah, good strikers as well! Maybe he would've scored more earlier if I wouldn't have played him that often on the right wing, so my fault!

"I think it's a typical win-win situation: he benefits from the style of play with the other boys and the boys benefit, of course, with his scoring desire, so that's cool."

