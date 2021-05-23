MO SALAH may or may not emerge as the Premier League’s golden boot winner today.

But Jurgen Klopp knows one thing for certain, that without the input of Salah, there would be no chance of securing a Champions League spot against Crystal Palace.

Salah, on 22 goals, is level with Harry Kane as he bids to become the top flight’s leading marksman for a third time in four years.

His current tally is a long way behind the record-breaking 32 goals he produced in season 2017-18.

But if his goal-production rate has gone down, his importance to Liverpool has gone up in a campaign that looked like turning into an injury-tortured calamity until a sudden late surge that means their destiny is in their own hands.

So many players not afflicted by long-term injury such as Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have seen their form dip dramatically at times during the failed defence of the club’s first top-flight title in 30 years.

Salah, too, has not always been at his best, but while the other two members of the Fab Three in Firmino and Mane went through long periods of struggle, the Egyptian just kept on battling away.

Klopp declared: “It would be easy to see where we would be without his most goals. We know the team help him a lot, but Mo carries a lot as well, I have to say. That is clear.

Exceptional

“It is his desire, his professionalism, his greed as well that helps us completely.

“This year is one of his best years without having the best numbers he has had, but it’s a really top year for him. For a striker in a team which is not flying constantly, and with numbers that are not absolutely right, it is exceptional. That is what makes him really special.”

It is not that Klopp believes Salah has been the only man not to have allowed the collapse that began, as it happens, after the 7-0 win over today’s opponents to completely blight his belief.

Beating Palace again, even by one goal, would mean an eighth win in an unbeaten run of 10 games – a sequence that, last season, seemed normal as Klopp’s side lapped their rivals, but one that seemed impossible this campaign as the floor fell away from under them.

The Kop boss stressed: “It is clear, we could not have come into this situation if the boys would not have shown this kind of character, their very special character.

“Life is like this: if you are not performing on your top level, people question your character from time to time.

“In the moment you stop, you get back on your feet, all of a sudden the character is there – but the character has not really changed.

“It is just, sometimes, we suffer from things we don’t have a lot of influence on – and that’s why things go the wrong way sometimes, but I never questioned the character or mentality of this team.

“It was a tough one, it is a tough one, and, again, nobody wants to talk about this season before we play the last game.

“That we are in the situation, that this game is so decisive, is absolutely great news, absolutely great news.

“It is always like this: if you qualify for a final, everything is perfect, but then we have to play the final, so don’t forget that.

“We experienced both ends of playing a final as a club, as a team, and we want to be on the positive end of this final.

“For this, we have to focus on the final.”

Were Liverpool to complete that mission impossible and win in what will be former manager Roy Hodgson’s last game in charge of Palace, the victory would create a landmark in Klopp’s career.

For he admitted: “This has been the most difficult year of my life. I never thought I would have to deal with a pandemic, not me personally, but us all.

“I found that really difficult to deal with at times, to be honest.”

He laughed as he continued: “What did I learn? That sleep is over-estimated.

“Am I better as a manager? I am not sure, but far more experienced.”

In the interview he gave on Friday he added: “I spoke this morning to my assistant Pep Lijnders. From time to time, we have to renew our manager/coach licences. Coaches who are in a job should just get it renewed, because no day is like the day before.

“There is always a new problem and always something else. Experience is important, but it doesn’t help always. Does it mean we are better? I don’t know. Are we more experienced? Definitely.

“We have made so many experiences that we couldn’t have had in any other years, and there will be a time when I will appreciate that, but it will be in the future, not at the moment.

“Right now, we can only have one thing on our minds – and we will have 10,000 fans to help us reach our target. Here we are, still fighting and going for it.”