Mitrovic endures 'tough day' as he misses penalty and then concedes one

It was a long journey back to London for Aleksandar Mitrovic after missing a penalty, conceding another, then wasting a golden opportunity at the death to earn Fulham a first victory of the season.

Both clubs secured their first point of the campaign, but there was a feeling of deflation for Scott Parker's team after Billy Sharp's equaliser from the penalty spot.

Ademola Lookman's spectacular goal on his full debut for the visitors had looked like giving them victory.

And still, with seconds remaining, Mitrovic had a chance for redemption only for his header to go wide.

"Aleks had a tough day, there is no denying that and he'll be the first to admit it," Parker said.

"The two chances, by his standards, he puts into the net and he'll be the first to say that.

"But this is a player who scored a lot of penalties before and this is sport - sometimes you have bad days when it goes like that.

"What will be the telling factor and the stature of the man is how he reacts and I have no doubt he will react in a positive way and come back firing."

Mitrovic has endured eventful recent trips to Yorkshire, picking up a suspension last season, then on his return to Elland Road he scored twice in a defeat last month.

Parker at least has cause for optimism. He also changed his team's shape to use three centre-backs and saw encouraging debuts for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tosin Adarabioyo. His goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola, was also on good form, producing saves from John Lundstram, Enda Stevens and his best from Oli McBurnie when the Scotland striker headed towards the top corner from close range.

Parker's team were awarded their penalty when Jack Robinson, on as a substitute after Max Lowe had been concussed, needlessly jumped with arm in the air as he challenged Loftus-Cheek. Mitrovic went for power, but the ball kissed the top of the crossbar on its way into the empty stands.

Lookman's moment of magic came when he picked the ball up 30 yards out, then beat Sander Berge through skill and Chris Basham with a desire to keep the ball. As John Egan came across, Lookman lashed his shot into the top corner.

His previous appearance since his loan from Red Bull Leipzig was off the bench, but he will have a big say should Fulham fight their way out of relegation trouble.

Those positive signs, however, were undermined when Mitrovic challenged Robinson in the area. Referee Andre Marriner took a look at the pitchside monitor before deciding it was a penalty, although the Fulham striker clearly had eyes for the ball and his opponent nipped in front of him.

Sharp powerfully put his penalty into the roof of the net for his first goal of the season.

There was still time for Lookman to find Mitrovic with a cross, but the Fulham striker planted his header wide from a few yards out, his miserable afternoon completed with a glaring miss.

Chris Wilder was relieved to take a point after seven straight league defeatsm but admits his team lacks confidence. "It's obvious they looked a bit anxious in the second half," the United manager said.

"This is a tough sport, you're dealing with a Fulham team who have spent 13 of the last 18 seasons in the Premier League - there are no easy hits to get your confidence back.

"It has to come from within and a belief in what we do, which I believe there is. If it was easy, everyone would be at this level, but they're not." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

