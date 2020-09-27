Misery for Man City as Jamie Vardy hat-trick inspires Leicester to shock win at the Ethiad

Leicester City's James Maddison (centre) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Jamie Vardy during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

Jamie Vardy plundered a stunning hat-rick as Leicester scored three penalties to power their way to a remarkable win 5-2 at Manchester City.

Leading through Riyad Mahrez’s blistering fourth-minute strike, City contributed to their own downfall when Kyle Walker was adjudged to have hauled Vardy back and the striker scored from the spot with eight minutes of the half remaining.

The Foxes frontman put the visitors ahead nine minutes after the restart with an audacious near-post flick from Timothy Castagne’s cross and then, after he had been felled by Eric Garcia, completed his treble with a second penalty four minutes later.

Substitute James Maddison made it 4-1 with a superb 77th-minute finish after cutting in from the left and, although Nathan Ake reduced the deficit with a header seven minutes later, Youri Tielemens made it five from the spot with Vardy off injured after Benjamin Mendy had dragged back Maddison.

Tottenham were left incensed after another controversial VAR decision on the new handball law denied them all three points in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Lucas Moura’s first-half goal appeared to have been enough to earn Tottenham victory, but Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time penalty snatched Newcastle an unlikely point.

Referee Peter Bankes was instructed by VAR to award a spot-kick deep into added time after Magpies substitute Andy Carroll’s header was adjudged to have struck the arm of Tottenham’s Eric Dier, who had his back to the ball.

After Wilson converted, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho walked immediately down the tunnel in disgust and refused to talk about the incident after the game.

Mourinho’s side could have been out of sight at half-time, but Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow made a string of fine saves and Son Heung-min hit the woodwork twice.

Patrick Bamford’s late winner clinched Leeds a 1-0 win in their derby clash at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Bamford headed home Jack Harrison’s inch-perfect cross in the 88th minute to make it back-to-back Premier League victories for Marcelo Bielsa’s side – and their first top-flight away win since 2004.

Leeds were indebted to French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who pulled off two superb first-half saves to deny John Lundstram and George Baldock.

The Blades also had goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to thank for two crucial saves in either half, while Bamford’s winner, a well-taken downward header, was his third league goal in as many matches.

Chris Wilder’s side remain bottom of the table after losing their first three league games this season and have yet to register a goal.

PA Media