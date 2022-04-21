Miserable Manchester United condemn typecast Roy Keane to role of pining for former glories

On the week that he admitted that his management days might be over, it’s possible that Roy Keane saw his future flashing before his eyes.

The Corkman was tactically positioned in the Sky Sports studio late on Tuesday night, with Gary Neville next to him on the Manchester United wing.

Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher were the other side of presenter Kelly Cates, the Anfield legends paired together.

It was full inquest mode, with Keane cast in a role that has become eerily familiar since his transition to the Sky stable.

Poring over Manchester United humiliations is almost a part of the job description at this stage. He touched on the greatest hits of previous eviscerations, speaking about the lack of character in the group and the unwillingness to put in a tackle.

But despite prompts from his TV colleagues that seemed to be probing him to go deeper, there were points where it looked as though the Corkman was beaten down by the misery.

“I think it was anger at the start at the season, now I just think it is sadness,” said the 50-year-old, much to the disappointment of clip makers who were possibly looking forward to another Harry Maguire impression – although the England defender didn’t escape a kick or two in the playback of the Liverpool goals.

Sky’s approach to their coverage of the UK’s traditional powers has increasingly revolved around the personalities of prominent ex-players. Rather than being encouraged to disguise their loyalties – which would previously have been the done thing – pundits look to be tasked with embracing the ‘we’ as they discuss the plight of clubs they are synonymous with.

The Neville/Carragher dynamic is built around it and, while it’s not everybody’s cup of tea, the levels of entertainment and analysis are high.

With Keane, you sense it’s uncomfortable territory on occasion, given the complex nature of his relationship with Manchester United.

As recently as last November, he spoke to ‘The Sunday Times’ about how he felt empty when he drove past Old Trafford.

“I feel nothing,” he said. “It could be any stadium in the country.”

Keane had once spoken of how he preferred going to watch Wigan on a weekend off. In recent years, Salford, the club owned by Neville and Class of 92 colleagues, had filled that role.

Back in 2013, when he was dipping his toes into the TV waters, he infuriated a section of Manchester United fans by stating that Nani’s contentious dismissal in a Champions League tie with Real Madrid was warranted.

Would he have attacked that point with the same vigour if Alex Ferguson wasn’t in charge? One can only speculate.

But Keane has never gone overboard in declaring his love for the club. Instead, his attachment appears to be with the levels they reached during his time there. In that ‘Sunday Times’ interview, a story is told of how his wife Theresa overheard him shouting at the TV while watching a replay of a Manchester derby from 21 years earlier. Their use of the ball was frustrating him. It painted an unusual picture.

Keane’s post-Anfield reflections were tied in with an ideal built around his own experiences and the standards of his dressing-room.

He elaborated on the volume of players that seemingly want to leave when, in his day, players were desperate to stay put and were eventually reluctantly pushed out – an experience that Keane couldn’t even avoid.

“It is not the club I played for,” he said. “It is not what Manchester United stood for when I played for them, it is just chalk and cheese. I don’t see a Manchester United team out there fighting or playing with pride.”

It must be remembered that Keane left the club in 2005 and the success did not stop there. Ferguson stayed for another eight years, with another Champions League win the highlight of the post-Keane era, but this remains a thorny subject for the former skipper.

That said, Keane was critical of Ferguson for his role in the ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ dispute that effectively paved the way for the Glazers takeover, a subject that remains something of an elephant in the room, and he broke ranks in saying that.

Beyond that, though, it’s hard for Keane to muster an original thought on a recurring theme, especially when Sky know their audience and roll him out for every big United match going.

He’s well paid for doing so, of course, so there’s no need to produce a violin. But while the level of insight offered by Keane has been questioned, it probably doesn’t help that he spends a fair chunk of time analysing a club that – in the words of Neville – is “broken”.

The unkind view of Keane’s struggles to secure employment within the game is that part of him has never got over his exit from Manchester United, and that dream role as the demanding skipper of a high achieving, driven team. Watching a failing version of United for a living is unlikely to function as effective therapy.