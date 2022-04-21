| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Miserable Manchester United condemn typecast Roy Keane to role of pining for former glories

Daniel McDonnell

Manchester United legend Roy Keane. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Manchester United legend Roy Keane. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Manchester United legend Roy Keane. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Manchester United legend Roy Keane. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On the week that he admitted that his management days might be over, it’s possible that Roy Keane saw his future flashing before his eyes.

The Corkman was tactically positioned in the Sky Sports studio late on Tuesday night, with Gary Neville next to him on the Manchester United wing.

Most Watched

Privacy