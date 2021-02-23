Mino Raiola says four Premier League clubs are in the running to sign Dortmund star Haaland

Super-agent Mino Raiola believes every top club in Europe will want to sign striker Erling Haaland this summer, despite suggestions the Norwegian star will stay at Borussia Dortmund for one more season.

Haaland has a €75million release clause that will be active at the end of the 2021/22 season, but there are suggestions Dortmund may look to cash in on their star man if they fail to secure Champions League football next season.

Raiola is the man who holds the future of Haaland in his hands as he will negotiate any future transfer for his latest star client, as he gave his view on the striker who has been linked with all of Europe's top clubs after a sparkling run of form this season.

"It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling as one of those potential new future stars because it's so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level," he told the BBC.

"He will be one of the future stars of the next decade because we see that stars such as Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo and Messi are coming to an age where everyone asks themselves: 'How long can we still enjoy them?' So everyone is looking for the new generation.

"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy (Haaland) and give the platform you would like after you've been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in England.

"I don't think there's a sports director or trainer in the world who would say 'not interested'. It's like saying: 'Is there a Formula 1 team who would not be interested in having Lewis Hamilton?'"

Raiola also side-stepped questions on the future of Paul Pogba, after he made comments earlier this year suggesting the Frenchman was keen to leave Old Trafford.

"I just expressed an opinion, I didn't want to cause any problem," stated Raiola.

"I don't think that it destabilised anybody, because they had a fantastic run and they were even first, for a period, in the league.

"You think big players like Paul Pogba - or (Ole Gunnar) Solskjaer, who won everything in his life - get destabilised by what Mino Raiola says? Come on, please. But I don't talk about it any more. It makes life a little bit boring, but it is what it is."

Raiola also admitted he was frustrated by the perception that he was a stain on football, amid claims that he drained millions from the sport through the fees he demands in big-money deal.

"It's not nice always to hear this same preconception," Raiola added.

"But maybe the public can also think: 'If this man is so greedy and so bad, how are his players all happy and stay with him?'

"I would be lying if I said it didn't bother me… how can you judge if I was a good agent for (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic? The only one who can judge that is Ibra himself.

"I don't have power and influence… my job is to get the best deal done for my player. And no more than that. And doing that is to provide him with a whole range of services that people don't even know.

"My players don't call me a parasite, and that's who I work for. I only care what my players call me."

Online Editors