Mikel Arteta plays down reported training ground bust-up between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has played down a training ground spat between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos.

Reports suggested the pair had been involved in a physical altercation following an argument after a training match during the international break.

But Arteta, whose side travel to face Leeds on Sunday, said there was nothing untoward in the pair having a disagreement.

Asked what happened with Luiz and Ceballos, Arteta replied: “Nothing.

“Training is very competitive and issues happen a lot of times. Those things get resolved immediately within the team and there is not much to say.

“There is no problem at all (between the two players).”

After the story broke on Thursday night, Ceballos took to Twitter to deny the claims – simply retweeting the article below the word: “FAKE”.

It is not the first time the Spain international, on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, has been involved in an altercation with a team-mate.

He was caught on camera having a disagreement with Eddie Nketiah as the two substitutes warmed up ahead of Arsenal’s win at Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

PA Media