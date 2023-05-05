Mikel Arteta hopes William Saliba could play role before end of season

Mikel Arteta has not ruled out William Saliba playing again this season despite his back injury once again sidelining him for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle. The France international has missed the last seven games as Arsenal’s title bid faltered, with the Gunners having handed the initiative over to Manchester City after a run of one win in five. Saliba’s absence has been felt hard, Arsenal conceding in each of the games he has missed having been involved in every Premier League game before being struck down by a niggling back issue. Arteta said last week that the recovery was taking longer than expected. “Not a lot of progress,” he said when asked for an update on the injury.