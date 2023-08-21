Mikel Arteta denies saying Arsenal couldn't compete last year

In response to a question "Do you now feel you have the squad? As you said at the end of last season you dont have the squad." Mikel Arteta says he did not say that. "I doubt that I said that-can we improve the squad? Yes but I did not say that." Mikel Arteta gives a press conference before Arsenal's match with Crystal Palace on Monday. As the Premiere League takes off Crystal Palace has beaten Sheffield United to a 1-0 at Bramall Lane last weekend, while Mikel Arteta's side got the better of Nottingham Forest 2-1.