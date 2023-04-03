Mikel Arteta brings long-missing buzz of belief back to Emirates

Ninety minutes until kick-off on match day at Arsenal and the Holloway Road has barely changed over the past five years. A few more boarded-up premises certainly, but an eclectic mix of pubs, cafes, takeaways and shops still combine to produce a familiar pre-match hum.

After a decade covering Arsenal, I made a first visit to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday since 2018 – Arsene Wenger’s final year as manager – but it was not long before any wider whiff of stagnancy disappeared.

An Arsenal club motto is ‘forward’ and, with drums booming out from the direction of The Eaglet pub, accompanied by the joyous sound of “We are top of the league”, it was evident that no club had experienced quite such a transformation.

Memories of some Arsenal fans furiously marching in protest about their greatest manager, boos that might sound in outrage over even a goalless first half, and an often suffocating air of on-field tension, were among the unfortunate hallmarks of Wenger’s final years.

It became a vicious and partially self-fulfilling cycle that played a part in his ultimate departure.

In a competitive landscape against more clubs with superior resources, it had also become increasingly hard to see any route out for Arsenal and an entire stadium experience that felt destined to be compared unfavourably to Highbury.

Results and finishing positions, after all, were worse in the four seasons that followed Wenger than the supposedly disastrous final four years of his reign.

​How joyous, then, to experience the Emirates again on Saturday. A still spaceship-like stadium that found a landing spot in the crammed postcode of Highbury and which now feels like home. And how wonderful to witness such pride, passion and patience for a fearless young team who stand within sight of one of the greatest achievements in Premier League history.

“Just enjoy the moment – we have oxygen to grab,” a smiling Mikel Arteta said following Saturday’s 4-1 win over Leeds United. And could the 41-year-old who is still in his first management job find room to share that enjoyment? “More now than before,” he said.

From watching the team emerge before kick-off to an uplifting rendition of North London Forever to depart two hours later following prolonged post-match celebrations with their own fans, you absolutely believed him.

So what changed? The obvious is, of course, having a talented and resilient group of players who are supremely well-coached. The fans’ mood will ultimately always be led by results, but it is not an entirely one-way equation. Players also feed off their surroundings, and the supporter relationship is subtly tested in hundreds of mini-moments throughout any season.

Take Saturday. Arsenal actually struggled for 34 minutes. There has been audible fan dissent for less at the Emirates previously. But how did the supporters respond against Leeds? Just as they did when Arsenal fell behind at certain critical moments of the season – against West Ham United in December and Bournemouth last month: with the never-ending beat of the Ashburton Army’s Clock End drum and guttural roars of encouragement whenever the ball went dead.

No player embodies the transformation like Granit Xhaka. He famously left the pitch cupping his ears and throwing his shirt on the ground following the jeers that greeted his substitution from a game in 2019. On Saturday, Xhaka celebrated his headed goal with a heart sign to the fans and was among the last to leave the pitch following a prolonged mutual love-in.

The change is, of course, embodied in the manager. Arteta, an underestimated player, was easily also the best captain of Wenger’s later years and a combination of his frenetic touchline persona and active encouragement for innovations such as the North London Forever anthem has been critical.

“When we are singing the song all together, [I feel] goosebumps,” Arteta said. “Football is about passion and what we can transmit.” And his message for the remaining nine games? “Stay with us, we are so excited, we want to go for it, we are going to put everything into it.”

The progress of clubs such as Brighton and Brentford embody the data revolution, but Arsenal in 2022-’23 also remind us that rather more intangible and timeless ingredients – belief, momentum, synergy and positivity – can matter most.

Indeed, as Wenger himself told a friend this season after his only return to the Emirates since 2018: “I liked what I saw... and I liked what I felt.”