Merseyslide a concern

If Lukaku returns to Stamford Bridge, it could prove to be a game changer.

Season-ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez last term proved hugely detrimental to Liverpool’s pursuit of silverware in 2020-21.

Chris Waddle believes Liverpool are heading into the Premier League season with a big question mark against their name. He even thinks they could struggle to finish in the top four amid increased competition from their rivals.

Speaking to the Sunday World in an exclusive interview, former Tottenham and England winger Waddle claims that the return of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez from injury will be a huge boost to the Reds and manager Jurgen Klopp.

Yet, he suggested their alarming slump in form last season exposed a soft centre in their make-up that could be uncovered once again.

“A lot of people have got Liverpool in their pre-season predictions, and they have a question mark next to their name,” Waddle told us at a VO5 event.

“Van Dijk and Gomez coming back could make a huge difference, but I still feel there are question marks over them. Those two returning at the heart of the defence solves a massive problem for Jurgen Klopp, and it also means Jordan Henderson and Fabinho can return to midfield after playing at the back last season.

“Liverpool were unlucky on a number of fronts last season, but their depth of squad was exposed. When injuries kicked in, they didn’t have that quality in reserve, and losing six games in a row at Anfield was terrible.

Poor

“They sneaked in the back door to qualify for the Champions League in the final weeks of the season, but there is no getting away from the fact they had a poor season.

“Can they bounce back now? I’m not so sure, especially if they get more injuries to key players.

“Liverpool could be struggling to get top four if they get injuries to key players again. Their rivals at the top of the table look to have a little more strength in depth, and have better back-up options.”

Waddle’s biggest concern when he compares Liverpool’s title credentials to odd-on favourites Manchester City centres on their once-deadly forward line. He believes Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino may not be the force they were when Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019, and the Premier League a year later.

“Mane, Salah and Firmino were 20 or 30 per cent off what they had shown the season before,” he said. “You couldn’t get near them in the season when they won the league, but they were not the same players last season.

“For me, they looked like a little bit of a jaded team. The way Jurgen Klopp (inset) plays with the high tempo and pressing everywhere, it takes its toll mentally and physically on the players.

“They have to hope the return of Van Dijk and Gomez is the spark they need, but I still think there are some question marks over them.

“They have not strengthened their squad in the way Manchester United have done – and Manchester City and Chelsea are about to do.”

While Waddle doubts Liverpool’s title chances, he suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United need to deliver success after a summer that has seen them sign Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

With City and Chelsea also strengthening their squad, the pressure is now on United’s Norwegian boss to win silverware as he prepares to start his third full season in the Old Trafford hot seat.

“Varane is a player who should suit the Premier League,” added Waddle. “He is quick, good on the ball and has played with top players at Real Madrid, so you would think Harry Maguire will be a good partner to play alongside him.

Question

“As for Sancho, I would question whether he will thrive as United hope he will. While he looked confident playing for Dortmund, that belief appears to be lacking when he pulls on an English shirt, so I wouldn’t be certain he will be an instant success.

“With the attacking players United have to call upon, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sancho sitting on the bench at times in the first few weeks of the season, and that will bring extra pressure for the lad.

“When you pay that much money for a player, he will be judged quickly and he will be expected to make an instant impact, so Sancho needs to hit the ground running.

“If he does live up to his billing, he could take United closer to the title, for sure.

“The big issue for United is that they need to find a way to win again. When Alex Ferguson was in charge, they won trophies every season, and that is what was expected of them.

Massive

“United have gone four years without a trophy, and Solskjaer has to stop that run now. It is a massive season for Ole and the club. They have been rebuilding for long enough now.

“This is the year when they have to make a statement and stand up to the blue half of Manchester. No excuses, Ole and his team need to be title contenders this season.”

Waddle suggests City are worthy title favourites, yet there are still some delicious imponderables that will be answered by the end of this month.

If Chelsea sign either Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku or Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, the title balance could swing in their favour.

Yet, it will be City in the driving seat if they get top target Harry Kane – and Waddle understands why the Spurs talisman wants to make a move.

“I understand Harry’s frustration,” he said. “It’s alright setting personal targets and achieving them, but he is England captain and wants to win medals.

“At some point in your career, you look at it and say, ‘I was top scorer and got the golden boot’, and then they’ll say, ‘What did you win?’

“Harry’s just turned 28 and he’s thinking that the next four to five seasons are the opportunity for me to win something.

“He’s not going to do that at Tottenham. Hopefully he can sort it out with Spurs and get the move.”