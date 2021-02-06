| 4.8°C Dublin

Meet Kieran McKenna - The Irishman at Solskjaer's right hand

A sharp brain has taken Fermanagh man Kieran McKenna to a coaching role in England's top flight with the club he grew up supporting

Kieran McKenna with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Matthew Peters/Getty Images Expand

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Dominic Corrigan’s recall is crystal clear. He remembers when a young student named Kieran McKenna came into St Michael’s CBS in Enniskillen in September 1997 and stepped onto the Gaelic football pitch to make an impression that remains fresh in the mind.

“You could see the talent oozing out of him,” says the former Fermanagh manager. “He was a standout.”

Corrigan, who remains a PE teacher with the school he has steered to success at provincial and national level, doubts that McKenna has any regrets about missing out on an inter-county career.

