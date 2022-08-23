‘Mayor of Manchester’ Roy Keane’s popularity on show at Old Trafford as Manchester United get one over rivals Liverpool

Fans walk to the ground ahead of an organised protest against the Manchester United owners

Roy Keane has been described as “the Mayor of Manchester” after a host of players and celebrities queued up to shake his hand during the coverage of Manchester United’s win over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo gate-crashed Sky’s coverage to give his former team-mate a warm embrace while United new boy Casemiro also made a beeline for the Corkman.

After the match, rapper Stormzy admitted he was “a bit flustered” after appearing on television with his young nephews to offer his opinions after Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday night.

The rapper joined football pundits Keane, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville after the match, admitting he was “starstruck” to meet them.

Dressed in a Manchester United top alongside his nephews, who also wore team tracksuits, he smiled and waved at fans who recognised him from the stands.

“Sorry I’m a bit flustered right now,” he said, which made the former footballers laugh.

“I’ve never met these guys before. We were just walking past and we were starstruck and someone gave me a mic and I’m up here like ‘Mum, I made it’.”

At the end of Sky’s coverage, host Dave Jones reflected on Keane’s popularity.

'It's been a really good night for Manchester United, it's been like a special homecoming for you, Roy!

"Let's remind everyone: starting with [Cristiano] Ronaldo, who gave Jamie the cold shoulder, Casemiro the new signing has been in and had a hug, he met Manchester United's Lionesses, and we signed off with Stormzy!”

“He's like the mayor of Manchester, shaking everyone’s hand,” added Carragher.

While pitchside shortly before kick-off, Ronaldo paused his warm-up to come and greet his former team-mates Neville and Keane.

As he ran over, Jones said: “The main man is here tonight!”

Ronaldo shared a quick word with Neville before completely blanking Carragher as the Liverpool man attempted to speak with him.

The Portuguese international then conversed a few words with Keane before jogging off, with the Irish pundit adding: “Good to see you Cristiano!”

Jones tried to make light of the situation by jokingly saying: “Nice conversation with you Jamie!”, before Carragher responded: “Totally blanked!”.

Carragher has repeatedly stated Ronaldo was a bad signing for United. The former Real Madrid man scored 24 goals last season but the team struggled and ended up finishing sixth.

And the former England international then gave another reaction to the moment on social media following Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

He said: “I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one! The custard pie for him from ETH (Erik ten Hag) shows the manager thinks the same!! Maybe the ex-Man United legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me .”

