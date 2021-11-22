Mauricio Pochettino will leave PSG and come to Manchester United if offer is right – Gary Neville

Manchester United have suggested they are ready to appoint an interim manager for the rest of this season, but there is a growing suspicion that they will make a move for their top target in the coming days.

Mauricio Pochettino has long been in the sights of the United's hierarchy, with legendary manager Alex Ferguson a big admirer of the former Spurs boss, who is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports on Monday suggest Pochettino may be tempted to walk away from PSG if the offer from United came after the Argentine tactician showed an interest in leaving the French club when Tottenham made a move to bring him back last summer.

Pochettino has previously suggested he would relish the chance to manage United and now he might get that offer as rumours swirl that Old Trafford chiefs are ready to offer Pochettino a chance to take over.

Thank you Ole. You did us proud . The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cseYVIFgqK — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 21, 2021

Former United defender Gary Neville believes Pochettino could move to United now if the offer was right, with his Premier League experience and eagerness to build a long-term project a more viable option at Old Trafford.

"I think Mauricio Pochettino - although he'd never say it - would leave to come to Man Utd on a five-year deal tomorrow," predicted Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville. "He'd look at that group of players, he'd look at the club and he'd realise he'd probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Man Utd in terms of a project.

"At PSG, you are on a season by season, 'you've got to win the Champions League or you're out' type of model. I don't think that suits Pochettino. I think he would absolutely come to Man Utd on a five-year deal, with backing behind him."

Speaking on his Gary Neville podcast, the United legend went on to rip into the Old Trafford hierarchy, as he suggests they are the real problem at the club.

"Ole has taken a battering over the last few months. That is what you get when you are a manager of a football club, particularly one the size of Manchester United," he added. "But the reality is that once he leaves, the focus of attention will be elsewhere.

"It will be on the football executives. It will be on the decision-makers. It will be on the owners. They have proven that without Sir Alex Ferguson that they cannot operate properly as a football club.

"If you spend over a billion pounds, you bring in world-class managers in [Jose] Mourinho and [Louis] Van Gaal and they struggle to get the success the club wants, there is something fundamentally wrong at the club that means they are not winning.

"Something has got to change for the club to get to where it needs to be. We could be reasonable and say the work that Ole has done is building the bridge back to a better future and someone will pick it up, run with it, and go and win the league, but I'm not sure.

"I live in Manchester city centre. When I drive to Manchester City, not only do I see a football stadium, I see a DJ playing music outside the stadium, I see an atmosphere building, a fan experience, a spirit.

"I see a new 25,000-seater music arena being built [on the Etihad campus], there's a world-class football academy, world-class facilities, there's a mini-stadium, which the academy and women's teams use. They have built a football empire here, where everything threads through, and they make good decisions on and off the pitch.

Our farewell interview with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ❤#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

"Yet over the road at Old Trafford, where they have got the best asset in the world in Manchester United, the biggest football club in the world, in my opinion, and the biggest football club in this country, you've had a lot of money spent over the past eight years, but the decision-making has been really poor.

"Three out of those four managers were given long-term contracts or extensions and sacked within a few months. It can happen once, but it can't happen three times."