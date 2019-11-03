Mauricio Pochettino thanks Everton captain Seamus Coleman for his dressing room gesture to Son Heung-min

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has thanked Everton captain Seamus Coleman after he came into the Spurs dressing room to offer words of comfort to a distraught Son Heung-min following his involvement in the incident that led to a serious injury to Toffees midfielder Andre Gomes.

Son was sent off for his role in an incident that saw him trip up Gomes before the Everton player's ankle crumpled under him after his boot stuck in the Goodison Park turf.

While Son was not to blame for the injury that looks certain to leave Gomes on the sidelines for a lengthy period, Coleman was one of the first players on the scene once the gravity of the injury became apparent.

Ireland skipper Coleman suffered a double leg break in a World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium in March 2017 and on an afternoon when he was only a substitute for Everton, he played a key role in an incident that must have brought back harrowing memories.

While Son was inconsolable as he left the field, Pochettino singled out Coleman for praise as players from both sides comforted the South Korean forward on the field and in the Spurs dressing room after the game.

"The players from Everton that were fantastic, I want to say thank you," stated Pochettino.

"The captain, Coleman, came to the dressing room to console Sonny. Now it's very calm. I want to say thank you to the players and of course Coleman who came in on behalf of the Everton squad.

"We feel so sorry for Andre, but that is football. That is one of the consequences. It was never the intention of Sonny to go and make this type of tackle that are so bad, only go to challenge for the ball, and touch leg with leg and Andre land.

"I think what happened you know. It's terrible for him, his family and Everton. Only we can show our support to him and to Everton too.

"Sonny was devastated. In the moment it was a little bit confused because no one knows on the pitch when it was the action, everyone believed it was a bad tackle. That was an emotion in that moment that was a little bit confused.

"After when everyone watch on TV that the action was very, very bad luck. We all feel sorry for Andre and I want to send my best wishes to him and his family. In this tough moment we want to send on behalf of the squad and everyone else our best wishes to recover soon."

Andre Gomes’ right ankle was seemingly at right angles to his shin following the challenge (Nick Potts/PA)

Pochettino went on to suggest Son was unfortunate to be sent off for his trip on Gomes, as he suggested VAR should have over-ruled the decision of the referee to brandish a red card.

"We are going to talk about the VAR because VAR need to check if it was a bad tackle from Sonny and judge the action not judge what happened after that was very bad luck for Andre," he added.

"We feel very disappointed with this type of situation on the VAR. VAR to help the referee. I'm more confused with the situation. I was talking to the referee and they need help. They need to go check on the screen.

"They have the screen, why not? At the end the decision because everything changed. I think the game was under control for Tottenham and I think we really believed that we would win the game at the end.

"The problem is we're playing with one less. We then concede a goal playing with one less and it was very, very tough. It was completely unfair for Sonny and completely unfair for Tottenham.

"It's very difficult to understand that this type of situation happened, and then you can say penalty or no penalty. This type of decision was clear that never the intention of Son is to create the problem that happened after.

"It's unbelievable that he received a red card. I do not complain about the VAR but please we are going to use in the best way. If not, we are creating a big mess and we are changing the spirit of football.

"I'm not telling that now because of what happened in the game. I was the first or the only coach or manager in the Premier League that was always against the VAR.

"I said after when the VAR was there for the Premier League, I said OK it will help all, but this type of situation you need help as the referee's decision was yellow card, VAR changed the decision. It's creating a big mess. For me, I love the referee is the boss on the pitch and if they make a mistake like we make a mistake. I think we need to review everything."

