Sport Premier League

Thursday 24 May 2018

Mauricio Pochettino signs new five-year contract to stay on as Spurs manager

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract.

The Argentinian, who has led Spurs to three successive top three finishes in the Premier League, has penned fresh terms to keep him at the club until 2023.

He told the club's official website: "I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club's history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium."

More to follow...

Press Association

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport