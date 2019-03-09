Mauricio Pochettino points an accusing finger at his Tottenham players after another Premier League slip-up

Tottenham manager Maurucio Pochettino did not pull any punches as he accused his players of lacking fighting qualities as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Southampton.

A dominant first-half performance from Champions League quarter-finalists Tottenham saw them spurn a host of chances to open up a commanding lead, with Pochettino suggesting they 'didn't take the second half seriously' as Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse scored late goals to leave Spurs in peril of losing third place in the Premier League.

"The second half we did not take it seriously," said Pochettino, who watched the game from the stands as he served the first of a two-match touchline ban. "I don't want to criticise too much but when you lose a game that was under control after 45 minutes, should be 3-0, 4-0 and finishes in 2-1 defeat, it is difficult to accept.

"It is so difficult to understand why we changed so much from the first half to the second. I am very disappointed. We were better at everything and then we lose the game. It is about competing better for the first goal if you want to be a contender for big things.

"We started to take some risks that were unnecessary and that was the main problem. It gave them belief and they started to build their game. When you lose the momentum after 45 minutes, that is about mentality, that is about being strong. For us, we lost momentum and gave them relief.

"Their first goal was a cross in front of the goal where four players can put the ball out of the stadium. We were not capable of doing it and it is a tough moment and a tough result."

Tottenham would have moved 13 points ahead of Manchester United if they had taken their chances to beat them at Wembley just 55 days ago, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's revived side will now draw level with Spurs in the Premier League if they beat Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, sparking this reaction from Pochettino.

"We are fighting against big sides (for the top four). We had a big gap, welcome to the reality that we are now under pressure to win games. It is a massive challenge for us," he added.

"This is our reality. The reality is you cannot only play for 45 minutes, a Champions League team, into the quarter-finals. The team does not have the experience of competing in these circumstances, it is good to learn but we have to fight every single opponent."

A full-strength Tottenham side welcomed back Dele Alli after his spell in the treatment room, with the Spurs midfielder admitting Tottenham's vocal travelling fans were let down by his side's lacklustre second half display.

"We performed well at the start but were not clinical enough, we did not kill it off," said Alli. "We need to keep working and the fans deserve more. We had to win this game but gave them something to latch onto, some belief and after the first one goes in it could go either way.

"There are a lot of top sides in the league and it is going to be a tough end to the season. We have to give 100% and there are a lot of things to improve on."

