Mauricio Pochettino admits he is not in control of transfers in interview that casts fresh doubt over Tottenham future

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he does not have the final say on transfers at Tottenham, in comments that are certain to cast fresh doubt over his future at the club.

Pochettino suggested his future as Spurs boss was in doubt on numerous occasions in the run-up to this month's Champions League final against Liverpool, as he stated the club needed to change their financial structure to match his ambitions.

Now he has shed fresh light on his position at Tottenham, after claiming chairman Daniel Levy is in control of transfer policy and he does not have the casting vote on buying or selling players, unlike Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"At Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, there's not the freedom that Pep and Klopp have at Manchester City and Liverpool," he told Spanish broadcaster TV3.

"Pep has total control of the plan at City. It's a different model at Tottenham and other clubs. Selling players, deciding and offering contracts, buying players - it depends solely on the manager, in the case of Pep or Klopp. Things aren't the same at other clubs.

"On the other hand, in other teams such as Tottenham, Chelsea or Arsenal it is not in the hands of trainers. Who decides, in our case, is the president."

When asked who would have the final say on players being sold, such as Harry Kane or Christian Eriksen, he offered up this response: "Our president, Daniel Levy. It's not in my power. I will be asked my opinion and of course I love Harry Kane, but the decision is Daniel's. The same situation for Eriksen."

Pochettino went on to claim he turned down a host of moves to top European clubs before signing a new five-year contract at Tottenham last summer, as he insisted his club needed to add to their squad after failing to make a single signing in the last two transfer windows.

"It is imperative that this year we strengthen the team," he said. "We saved a lot of money in almost two years without signing, and that should allow us to strengthen ourselves well."

The Tottenham boss also claimed he would rather have played against Barcelona in the Champions League final, after admitting he was surprised by their collapse against Liverpool in their semi-final at Anfield as they surrendered a 3-0 first leg advantage.

"Knowing Anfield, where everything is possible, you can not relax," he added. "Obviously I was surprised to see Barca being eliminated, nobody expected the outcome.

"I would have liked to play against Barca in the Champions League final, and more in Madrid, at the Wanda. I was looking forward to playing against Messi, against Barca, for the rivalry that we have. A final with Premier League teams loses charm."

