Matt Doherty’s Tottenham redemption – How Ireland defender responded to demands of his manager and the fans

Like a character in a Shane MacGowan song, he was the Irishman who discovered that London was a harsh, unforgiving place, the streets not paved with gold.

But Matt Doherty is now able to hum his own redemption song. Tottenham are away to Manchester United on Saturday, but it’s the home side, not Spurs, who are the crisis club.

A win for Spurs could possibly put them into the top four, and it’s almost certain that Doherty will play a role, after going through a revival at Tottenham just two months after his career looked to be in terminal decline.

His standing there was so low at one point that Spurs offered to loan Doherty back to Wolves, only for Wolves to say, “We’re grand, thanks”.

Antonio Conte, the notoriously hard-to-please Spurs manager who appeared to be very unconvinced by Doherty only weeks ago, has been converted and has started Doherty in their last three games.

A cohort of the Spurs fans, who had elevated Doherty to a status not far off a figure of ridicule with what amounted to a campaign of online abuse, are being won over.

It seems, however, that hardcore Spurs fans, much closer to the action than their keyboard counterparts, now see something in Doherty they hadn’t before, with a string of assists and a goal from him in recent weeks.

The waves in football move quickly. Last October, as Spurs were trounced 3-0 at home to Saturday’s opponents Doherty was a frustrated spectator on the bench, still awaiting his first Premier League start of the season and with just 27 minutes of league football under his belt. Nuno Espirito Santo barely survived the month before being sacked, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager that day, was gone within three weeks.

So Doherty knows that a positive three-game run could come to a crashing halt. But in winning over – at last – Conte he has achieved one major victory. A hard taskmaster, Conte seemed to look at the squad he inherited from Santoand turn up his nose. He gave Doherty 20 minutes off the bench in his first league game but would wait until the 10th Premier League game of his reign to start Doherty, in a 2-0 loss at Chelsea in late January.

It looked grim, especially when, earlier in January, he was hauled off at half-time in a League Cup loss to Chelsea. It was around this time that, it’s believed, Spurs made the offer to loan him back to Wolves, an offer which was rejected. Not long after the transfer window closed, Wolves went to play Spurs, Doherty started, and the Dubliner was jeered by home fans in a 2-0 win for Wolves.

Boxed into a corner, benched by an unimpressed manager, what future was there for Doherty at Spurs? Elland Road last month was the turning point, Doherty trusted with a starting role in their 4-0 win. The following week’s FA Cup outing was not good for Doherty, or Spurs, as they lost to Middlesbrough but Conte stuck with the Irish wing-back and was rewarded with a stunning display in Monday’s 5-0 victory over Everton.

Conte has only been at the club for just over four months but he admits he sees a different Doherty – an improved version – to the one he inherited.

“For sure Matt is a player that improved a lot from when I arrived. We work, we work hard, on the tactical aspect, on the physical aspect, with the video, with analysis video,” the former Inter Milan manager said this week.

“During this process, there are players that improve more quickly than the others, and Matt, I think, he improved a lot in these four-and-a-half months.

“Now he is showing also personality, to be confident and for me with this system, the wing-backs are very, very important, very important. To have this improvement is good.”

Doherty has been at a crossroads in his career before. When he was about to (finally) move to England from Bohemians a series of trials with UK clubs had failed to yield anything so when he eventually made the move to Wolves in 2010 he knew it was make or break.

“I never did well when I was away on trials, was never able to perform, it’s tough,” he once said. “When I got the chance to go, there was no way I was going to get homesick, I was going to snatch that opportunity with both hands.”

There was another low point after moving across the water which tested his resolve and his attitude. Loaned out to Hibernian, Doherty found things to be a struggle in Scotland and he was dropped for a spell in 2012 by Hibs manager Pat Fenlon. The former Shelbourne manager would maintain it was the right thing to do at the time, but he also defended his fellow Dubliner.

“I’m not sure it’s a case that his attitude was poor, he was a young boy finding his way in the game,” Fenlon has previously said. “OK, at Hibs Matt was maybe a bit sloppy in terms of timekeeping, but those are things that you learn.”

Not long after that, as Wolves slid from the Premier League to League One, he was again sent out on loan to Bury and Wolves manager Kenny Jackett told Doherty he could move on.

However, he stayed and Wolves moved back up the leagues, and they would eventually pocket £15m for Doherty instead of letting him leave for free, as Jackett had intended.

With obvious tension between Doherty and former boss Martin O’Neill, a change of management cleared the way for the former Belvedere boy to finally make headway at international level. Stephen Kenny has earmarked Doherty as a key player, preferring him to Séamus Coleman at one stage.

This week, Kenny was asked if he was worried for Doherty during his spell in cold storage. “It was more earlier in the season that it looked like he wouldn’t get a sniff. To be fair to him, he stayed with it,” he said.

“There was a lot of speculation that he was going back to Wolves, but he wasn’t. He wasn’t thinking that way at all, he was thinking of staying at Spurs and making himself a success.

“He was going to try and make a success of it, and to be fair, Antonio Conte’s regime does a lot of fitness work and it suits him. He needs it, that kind of regime suits him. He looks very fit. The confidence of doing well a couple of weeks ago, getting the goal, and he played better again (against Everton.) So it can be confidence as well.”

With Shane Duffy benched at Brighton, Doherty is likely to be the only Irishman in action on this Premier League Saturday. What happens in the summer is a bigger question, as should Conte still be at Spurs, he will look for a revamp of a squad where players’ abilities clearly do not meet his high standards.

Spurs haven’t always use their money or their assets wisely – look how they burned through the Gareth Bale money – so taking a hit on a £15m signing like Doherty, would cause club chairman Daniel Levy not one thought.

It’s up to Doherty to use the stage he’s been given now, one he has earned by winning over a sceptical Conte and proving that London is the place for him, maybe with the streets not paved with gold but at least ones lined with opportunity.