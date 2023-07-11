Matt Doherty in advanced talks over return to Wolves

Ireland full-back set to make a return to former club Wolves

Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty is closing in on a return to English football, as he looks to finalise a free transfer ahead of the new season.

Doherty’s short-team deal with Spanish side Atletico Madrid failed to reap rewards for the 31-year-old full-back, but he looks set to return to familiar surroundings in the coming days.

Wolves are in advanced talks to sign the Dubliner, who played over 300 games for the club in a successful first spell at Molineux.

He joined Wolves in 2010 and emerged as a stellar performance for the club, playing in League One, the Championship and the Premier League in a gold jersey before joining Tottenham in 2020 in a £13.4m deal.

Doherty struggled to shine at Spurs and will be keen to reboot his career after a challenging couple of years that saw him become a back-up player for the north London club.

John Aldridge: Klopp has earned his time at Liverpool

A lack of first team football has also been an issue for Doherty at international level, as he has looked rusty in some matches during Stephen Kenny’s reign.

Now he looks set to resume his Wolves career, with an announcement over his signing expected in the coming days.