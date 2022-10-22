Matt Doherty: ‘I’m quite emotionless, quite cold. People used to say I was never like that, but in my head, that is just the way it has to be’

Matt Doherty became a fan favourite at Wolverhampton Wanderers before moving to Tottenham Hotspur. It has always been a motivation to see how high he can go in the Premier League.

Doherty’s unique insights into his journey are searingly honest and incredibly informative about what an Irish player must go through to thrive in the ‘best league in the world’.

From kicking a ball against a wall in the Dublin suburb of Swords to being José Mourinho’s top summer target, he has come a long way. And there is still more to come.

What are your earliest memories of the Premier League?

I used to go with my dad down to the pub to watch games and then we got a box where you had to enter in channel 433 to get the 12.30 game. I just remember that if you played in the Premier League, it was the best thing you could ever achieve, so that was always the dream.

Was the decision to join Belvedere, Ireland’s top schoolboy team at the time, influenced by chasing that Premier League dream?

The team that at Home Farm, where I was playing, wasn’t great and I think my dad liked the coaches at Belvedere. Maybe he saw a route towards international [squads], but I didn’t play much international football underage.

Then I went to Bohemians after that. I was meant to go to Sporting Fingal. The coach [Liam Buckley] was a really nice man and they were meant to be doing things right as a club. But then they had financial problems and my dad was speaking to Pat Fenlon, who wanted to bring me to Bohs.

The Premier League was still on my mind then, but the path to get there wasn’t as clear. My thought process there was that I would have to try to get away from the League of Ireland by the time I was 21. I hadn’t actually played much for Bohs, but then I played in a pre-season friendly against Wolves and Mick McCarthy saw me play. The chips just fell into place and it was a ‘right place, right time’ kind of thing. But, in saying that, you still have to perform or do something that catches their eye.

Once you get there, you start trying to break through with reserve-team football ... there is so much that goes with it when you think about it.

People just think, ‘Oh, you went over, grew up a little bit and then you play.’ But that is so far from what actually happens.

How were those early years at Wolves?

I played reserve-team football and it was fine. It’s part of the trade you have to do to get better. From early on, I was around the first team, travelling to games, being in the stands at times, and they were in the Premier League then, so that was a good buzz. You’re also thinking that if you make the bench, you get a little bonus, so you couldn’t be happier at being involved.

Do you remember the first time you got a bonus payment?

Yeah, we were playing Blackburn away and I was wearing mouldies [plastic or rubber studded football boots]. I was on the bench and went out to warm up, but as a defender, you can’t be wearing mouldies. That’s a no-go. A few of the players were like, ‘Don’t let the gaffer see those.’ They were half-joking, but now that I know Mick [McCarthy], they were probably being serious.

But just by making the bench I got a bonus. I think it was around £2,500. I was only 18, so that made a huge difference. I didn’t go crazy, but it did get spent.

Did that bonus payment open your eyes to the amount of money involved in the Premier League?

Not really. The money side of it didn’t really come into effect until I was four or five contracts in. You haven’t done anything up to that point. But then you get agents to negotiate on your behalf. People think that money is all you think about as a footballer, but you don’t. If they offer you something and it’s the going rate, then that’s the going rate.

When I was at Wolves, when I first went there, I was earning £500 a week.

Then, after a year, they come back and say, ‘Here’s £1,200 [a week] and you’re like, ‘Yeah, grand’. You’re not driven by money at all.

When you go on in your career, you want to be valued. You don’t want to be ripped off with anything, just like in life. And you want your abilities to be valued. Whatever the going rate for that is, then that’s what it is.

If you’re able to get a bit more, you work a bit harder. Nobody sits down and says, ‘Here’s a load of money.’ That’s why everything is structured, you build your way up and eventually fall into where you’re meant to be.

Matt Doherty playing for Belvedere

Matt Doherty playing for Belvedere

A lot of cynics will suggest that you left Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign for Tottenham Hotspur because you were getting more money. How does that make you feel?

Yeah, it’s easy to say that. That is a part of it also and it is part of the industry.

If someone is here [Doherty places his hand at medium height], then they want to get to here [raising hand to a higher level]. But first of all, José [Mourinho] was the manager and it would’ve been silly to say no to him. And he really wanted me.

He told me that I was his number one choice to come in. He even said to me that if the chairman came to him and said that he could only have one signing in the summer, I was the only one he wanted. So who would say no to that?

Spurs are a huge club, the training ground, the stadium, possibly fighting for Champions League football. I had run my course at Wolves. I wanted to try and leave that summer anyway, whether it was Tottenham or not. I had been there for so long and would have regretted staying any longer. Every player is different.

Even when things were not going well [at Tottenham], I still didn’t regret it. I was happy to make the step. It’s a bit of an ego thing also, isn’t it? You want to say that you’ve played for a top team. Tottenham choose 11 players every week, who are all top players, and you are one of those players. That gives you a good feeling.

My dad didn’t love the move for me. He would probably have had me stay at Wolves, but how could I say no? I probably could’ve gone back to Wolves and said, ‘Give me a second contract’, but I didn’t want to do that. And I saw stuff saying about going back in the January window, but I didn’t want to do that either [there was speculation that Wolves were attempting to re-sign Doherty on loan in the January transfer window in 2022]. I had a great time at Wolves, but I think if I went back ... you should never really go back …

Did the experience of working with José Mourinho live up to what you thought it was going to be?

I let him down. People think he was bad for me, but it was the other way around. He put a lot of faith in me and I didn’t really perform. I just didn’t play well, I just didn’t grasp it ... I don’t know. I just wasn’t able to get going there at the start.

The shape was obviously different [from Wolves]. The difference was that, at Tottenham, they have so much ability going forward, with the players they have, that maybe I wasn’t necessarily needed to play high and create stuff. So my main job was maybe just to be a defender. But my game is about going forward.

To be fair to José, they tried to play me high, but it wasn’t working for the team. We were leaving too much space. I just didn’t perform for him. He’s a great guy ... I could sit here with him now and have dinner with him and have the best time ever. I spoke to him a few times about it, but I don’t know what it was. It’s a bit of a regret that I wasn’t able to perform like how he saw me in his head.

How did you feel when the criticism came? That people suggested it was too high a jump for you to make.

I know that I’m good enough. I have the ability and have what it takes to be able to play, so I never doubted that in my mind. But it was a case of, ‘Is it too late to make the step up?’ I thought that was possible, that my opportunity could have been gone. I didn’t fear the January window, but I wasn’t getting that much game-time, so I did think that going somewhere for six months might refresh me. But I wasn’t thinking that the club were looking to sell me or anything like that.

But everyone has a price. Even if you are playing well, you could still move on.

It could be something that benefits you. But at no point have I not enjoyed going to work. Like I said earlier, with the ego thing, you want to play every game and try to make a difference, especially when the team is struggling.



After José Mourinho left Tottenham, you were reunited with your old Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo. It seemed like he was the man who could get the best out of you.

I was a bit unfortunate with Nuno at the start because I picked up Covid in the middle of pre-season. I came back and we played Chelsea in pre-season and I was playing right-back. Then we were playing Arsenal on the Sunday. But because I had had Covid after the Chelsea game, I had to do a few extra runs because I had missed a lot of training and felt a little twinge in my hamstring. On the Sunday against Arsenal, it was a case of just sit it out and [Japhet] Tanganga played and he played really well, so he started the first game of the season. So if I didn’t do those runs, I might have played the first game of the season and things might have been different.

All of the managers I’ve had [at club level] have been so different. Nuno got the best out of me at Wolves and Antonio [Conte] has been getting the best out of me [at Spurs]. Maybe the common denominator is the formation. I seem to thrive a lot in the wing-back position. I’m not all about burning past people. It’s more about timing and using my brain to see spaces or gaps. So I think the shape of the team helps me to do what I do.

What about the demands of playing in the wing-back position?

People think of a wing-back as a high, wide person just running. But you have to defend and attack. You’re usually playing against full-backs and wingers, who are usually the quickest or the trickiest players on the pitch.

You have to, obviously, be fit and be able to get up and down [the line]. You have to contribute offensively, in terms of goals, assists and stuff like that because that is the whole point of the position. Then you have to defend, like at the back post. So it is a specialised position. I don’t know how we stumbled upon it, but I guess as a defender who loves to attack, it is kind of perfect. Defensively, I’m more confident in that position because, in my head, I know that if something happens and I’m out of the game, there is another centre-back already there.

So you play with more courage because you know there is a bit more cover behind you. You should want that responsibility and it’s a big responsibility. To play for a club like Tottenham should make you proud. A club of that size and the players they try to recruit, you can feel the pressure. When you’re in that big stadium, you really feel you have to win the game. There is no, ‘Oh, we lost, it’s fine. We’ll go win next week’. There is a proper inquest if you lose a game.

Have you ever felt an inferiority complex about being Irish within a squad of so many international star players?

Not really. I think that kind of stuff comes from the outside. But maybe Irish players don’t get the credit they deserve at times. If you look at Séamus [Coleman], how many players has he fended off at Everton? Throughout his career, he has consistently been there and proved he is a great player.

When Everton brought in [Djibril] Sidibé, everyone was saying that it was the end of Séamus. But he just kept doing what he has always done and is still playing now. If you look at it from another way, like if Séamus had come from abroad, from somewhere like Benfica, then people would be talking about him differently. It’s strange, isn’t it?

You have to have an ego. You just wouldn’t survive at big clubs if you didn’t have it. I wouldn’t say that I was proud to have one. You just build it up. To get to that point, you must be good at something. Whether you are being ruthless or selfish or if you really believe that you are the best at what you do and it should be you no matter what – whether that is the case or not, you still believe it.

How do you find the work/life balance, especially after your career has reached a higher level?

Being a footballer every day, I think, has made me cold in certain aspects. In family life, I’m just emotionless at times. In football, you have to stay so level that I take that across into family life at times. That’s not really a great thing.

Obviously, you love your kids, but I just know from people telling me that I’m quite emotionless, quite cold. People used to say that I was never like that, but in my head, that is just the way it has to be. If someone was to come up and ask for a picture, I’d say yeah, but my face would not change. So I’m not deliberately doing that ... I don’t know how to explain it ... I’m just not overly friendly. I like the people who are close to me, who I trust, but I don’t welcome in that many.

It probably stems from bad times. You know when you’re having bad times in the Premier League and the scrutiny is high, you literally don’t want to go out. You are just miserable. And in the Premier League, you can be on that slippery slope for a while because it’s so hard. Maybe it has just stuck. I feel I’ve always been that way, but people have said I’ve changed. Even if I’m playing bad or good, I’m still quite the same, I’m still cold. I’m just being honest.

Matt Doherty playing for Wolves

Matt Doherty playing for Wolves

Do you think that will change when you finish playing football? That it will be a release of pressure?

Maybe. But people say that should happen when you have kids, but I’m the same. Maybe it’s just my personality. It’s not a horrendous thing. It’s just sometimes I’m cold towards people. Maybe it is being part of a high-level environment, having that killer [instinct] in you because you are competing against people trying to take your place. That can change your whole career, and that can then change everything.

If you feel that you come across as cold, and others perceive you as being quite laid-back, has that ever caused you a problem in such a demanding environment as the Premier League?

I know what you mean. Some people might look at me and think I’m not arsed, but that is just my running style. It looks like I’m just jogging at times, but I’m actually not. So I can understand if a manager thinks there is no intensity to what I’m doing or that I don’t seem to care. But I think that has been misinterpreted a lot.

That’s probably why you don’t get the credit you deserve. They probably don’t like you before they like you, so there might be a bit of that. I think the real top managers understand, they see what it is. My style has never changed, it has always looked like, ‘Do I have another gear?’ or ‘Am I really giving everything?’

But I am. I am giving everything.

How do you handle the criticism that comes via social media?

There comes a time when you turn off the notifications, whether they are good or bad. Sometimes you go on your socials and you’re not looking for anything, and then you see a photo of yourself, you click on it, and it says something like ‘worst signing ever’. So you’ve seen it by not even looking for it.

I’m more disciplined with my time when I go on social media. If you lose and play bad, then I’m not going to go straight on it. Why do that to yourself? It feels like sports is the only industry where you can get abuse and it’s OK.

What would a successful Premier League career be for you?

Just to play as many games as possible, to play in the Champions League. It’s already a huge privilege for me to have worked with José and Conte, who are two of the best managers ever. Yeah, just play as many games as possible, to realise that dream of playing in the Champions League, try to win a trophy and feel that I belong there.

In my first year in the Premier League, I went on holiday, I went to Barbados, and somebody recognised me. That wouldn’t have happened if I was in the Championship. But the Premier League is on channels we don’t even know about. It’s so global. I’ve noticed that a lot more at Tottenham, as we would go to most places and there would be Tottenham fans. It reminds me of how big the Premier League is.