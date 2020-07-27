Close

Matt Doherty edges Blades duo: Ireland's Premier League player rankings

Matt Doherty - seen here celebrating against Spurs - had a fine season for Wolves Expand

AFP via Getty Images

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

On balance, it could be described as a year of progress in terms of Irish Premier League representation.

This time 14 months ago, we were reflecting on a campaign where just 15 players with a tricolour next to their name saw action and three of those had suffered relegation (Cyrus Christie, Harry Arter and Greg Cunningham) with another leaving their club (Stephen Ward).

However, the Irish contribution this term has swelled to 21 and only one is Championship-bound next year. The rest should all be reasonably secure in terms of starting the next campaign the top level.

