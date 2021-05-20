Martinelli and Pepe ruin Hodgson’s farewell with stoppage-time strikes at Selhurst Park

Stoppage-time goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe spoiled Roy Hodgson’s final home match in charge of Crystal Palace and helped Arsenal secure a potentially vital 3-1 win in south London.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the 73-year-old would depart Selhurst Park at the end of the season and when Christian Benteke headed home midway through the second half the Eagles looked poised to end on a positive note with the score level.

Gunners attackers Martinelli and Pepe had other ideas and the late efforts by the duo kept Arsenal in the race for European football next term ahead of their final clash of the campaign against Brighton.

Hodgson received warm applause an hour before the match got under way when he came out to do his pre-match media duties and a thunderous reception greeted him before kick-off.

Both sets of players formed a guard of honour for Hodgson, who shook the hand of opposite number Mikel Arteta before he acknowledged the 6,500 spectators in attendance.

The major negative for the home side was the absence of Ebere Eze, who had sustained a serious injury in training this week which is set to sideline him for a lengthy spell.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney had taken on the role of pantomime villain after he went down during the opening minutes following a collision with Joel Ward.

Every touch from the Scotland international was then booed but he was able to hit back at his critics with a hand in the opener after 35 minutes.

Following a smart one-two with Bukayo Saka, Tierney picked out the unmarked Pepe in the six-yard area and the Ivory Coast international volleyed home for his 13th goal of the season.

After an inconspicuous start to the second period, the supporters inside the ground started to raise the decibel levels and Palace responded with the equaliser from Benteke in the 62nd minute.

Arsenal took the lead again one minute into injury time through Martinelli though, who finished smartly past Vicente Guaita, and with the last kick of the game Pepe slotted home to seal the points for the visitors and spoil Hodgson’s home farewell.

PA Media