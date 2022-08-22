Martin Odegaard urges top-of-the-table Arsenal to stay humble: ‘We haven’t done anything yet’

Bournemouth's Welsh striker Kieffer Moore (L) fights for the ball with Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Martin Odegaard has urged his Arsenal teammates to keep their feet on the ground after they continued their perfect start to the season to go top of the Premier League.

Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday and have won all three of their matches so far, scoring nine goals in the process and conceding just two.

Mikel Arteta’s side has looked impressive during those victories, with new signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko excelling, but club captain Odegaard isn’t getting carried away.

“Yeah, of course [we have to keep our feet on the ground],” Odegaard told Standard Sport. “We haven’t done anything yet, as you say.

“As I said before, we have to stay calm, we have to keep working hard and stay humble. We always look for the next game and play every game as a final.

“That’s what we want to do. That’s the mindset now that we have. We go to the next one and try to win that one.

“It has been a good start; I think especially compared to last season. It looks a bit better this time! We are happy at the moment; three wins and three good games.

“We are scoring a lot of goals, so of course we are happy. We have to stay calm and keep working hard and look for the next one already and try to win that one.”

Odegaard was in fine form at the weekend, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes as Arsenal raced into a lead against Bournemouth, with William Saliba curling home a brilliant effort in the second half to wrap up the three points.

Odegaard was delighted with his brace and has set his sights on adding more goals to his game this season.

“It is not a normal thing for me [to score twice in a game], I know that,” he said. “It is an area I want to improve, to be more important, to be decisive. I am happy to be able to help the team on Saturday with two goals.”

