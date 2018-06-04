Marouane Fellaini linked with a shock move to Arsenal as Man United midfielder considers his future

Fellaini, 30, is out of contract at United and despite attempts by Old Trafford officials to convince the Belgian international to sign a new deal, he has preferred to keep his options open as he prepares to become a free agent this summer.

Now reports in Belgium and England are suggesting Fellaini’s advisers have held talks with Arsenal, with new Gunners boss Unai Emery believed to be keen to add the experienced Premier League performer to his ranks. Fellaini was signed by David Moyes as United looked to a new future following the end of the Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford and now the same player could provide evidence of a changed approach at Arsenal following the exit of Arsene Wenger last month.

The Times are among those reporting Fellaini is close to signing for Arsenal, despite persistent links with a move to AC Milan in recent months, with Arsenal fans serving up a mixed reaction to the news on social media. Fellaini has been something of a polarising figure since his arrival at United in the summer of 2013, with his critics suggesting his importance to the club in the last five years has symbolised their decline in standards since the retirement of Ferguson.

