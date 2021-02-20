Marcus Rashford's swipe at Jose Mourinho's tactics as he defends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has insisted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought the club forward since he replaced Jose Mourinho as the club's manager.

Mourinho was critical of Rashford's finishing ability during his time as United manager, with the striker taking his game to a new level since Solskjaer replaced him in December 2018.

United have yet to win a trophy under the guidance of their Norwegian coach and their Premier League title challenge appears to be over for another season after falling ten points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Solskjaer needs to deliver silverware to dampen down criticism that has never been far away, but Rashford suggests the brand of football United are playing now is evidence that they have taken some strides forward.

"I think we've definitely progressed, if we look back to the team when Ole first took over as manager and how we were performing," Rashford told the United website.

"Even when we were winning games back then (under Mourinho), it probably wasn't the way that we'd all wanted to win the game.

"We've taken great steps forward, but the message remains the same. We've still got many more steps to take in the right direction.

"Everyone is concentrating on that and, ultimately, we want to start winning big trophies and winning big games, more than what we've done."

United take on Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, with Rashford insisting the relegation strugglers will offer up a stern test at Old Trafford.

"There are no weak teams in the Premier League," he added .

"There are teams that go through spells, like everyone does, where they have a dip in form or they're not quite picking up results but they're playing good football.

"I've just learned that, in this league, you never expect an easy ride or an easy game.

"You've got to prepare as well as you can prepare and be as focused as you can for each game."

Read More

Online Editors