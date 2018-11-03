Marcus Rashford's 92nd minute winner enough for Man United to scrape a win at Bournemouth

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to hit a late winner for Man Utd in an end-to-end game at Bournemouth.

Pre-match talk surrounded the absence of the injured Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez started in his place, occasionally linking play but largely anonymous throughout besides some flashes of skill.

Bournemouth deservedly took the lead in the first half with a well taken goal by Callum Wilson and it took until the 30th minute for United to actually turn up.

Anthony Martial scored an equaliser as Jose Mourinho's team found their footing and after the break it was a different game.

United pushed and pressed against an impressive Bournemouth side but eventually pressure told as Rashford grabbed the winner after a scramble in the six yard box created by Paul Pogba's excellent work on the left.

