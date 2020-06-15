Marcus Rashford writes emotional open letter British MPs in campaign to give vulnerable kids free school meals

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has written an open letter to all British MP's, urging them to reverse the government's decision not to provide free school meal vouchers during the summer holiday period.

Rashford has raised about £20m to supply three million meals to vulnerable people while working with charity FareShare UK during the coronavirus lockdown, but the UK government have confirmed that they will not extend the food voucher scheme into the summer holidays that start at the end of July for English schools.

Now 22-year-old Rashford has issued an emotional appeal in a bid to force a change of policy on school meals for vulnerable children, in a letter that was published on his social media channels.

"My story to get here is all-too-familiar for families in England," he wrote. "My mum worked full-time, earning minimum wage to make sure we always had a good evening meal on the table. But it was not enough. The system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked.

"As a family, we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals, and the kind actions of neighbours and coaches. Food banks and soup kitchens were not alien to us; I recall very clearly our visits to Northern Moor to collect our Christmas dinners every year.

"It's only now that I really understand the enormous sacrifice my mum made in sending me away to live in digs aged 11, a decision no mother would ever make lightly.

"This summer should have been filled with pride once more, parents and children waving their flags, but in reality, Wembley stadium could be filled more than twice with children who have had to skip meals during lockdown due to their families not being able to access food.

"As their stomachs grumble, I wonder if those 200,000 children will ever be proud enough of their country to pull on the England national team shirt one day and sing the national anthem from the stands.

"Ten years ago, I would have been one of those children, and you would never have heard my voice and seen my determination to become part of the solution.

"This is not about politics; this is about humanity. Looking at ourselves in the mirror and feeling like we did everything we could to protect those who can't, for whatever reason or circumstance, protect themselves. Political affiliations aside, can we not all agree that no child should be going to bed hungry?

"I am asking you to listen to their parents' stories as I have received thousands of insights from people struggling. I have listened when fathers have told me they are struggling with depression, unable to sleep, worried sick about how they are going to support their families having lost their jobs unexpectedly, headteachers who are personally covering the cost of food packages for their vulnerable families after the school debit card has been maxed out; mothers who can't cover the cost of increased electricity and food bills during the lockdown, and parents who are sacrificing their own meals for their children. In 2020, it shouldn't be a case of one or the other.

Read More

"The government has taken a "whatever it takes" approach to the economy – I'm asking you today to extend that same thinking to protecting all vulnerable children across England. I encourage you to hear their pleas and find your humanity. Please reconsider your decision to cancel the food voucher scheme over the summer holiday period and guarantee the extension.

"This is England in 2020, and this is an issue that needs urgent assistance. Please, while the eyes of the nation are on you, make the u-turn and make protecting the lives of some of our most vulnerable a top priority."

Former England captain Gary Lineker is among those who have joined the chorus of acclaim for Rashford for his work during the Covid-19 lockdown, with the TV host calling for the United striker to be crowed as BBC Sports Personality of the Year to acknowledge his efforts.

Online Editors