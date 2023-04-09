Marcus Rashford injury casts shadow over United victory

The sight of a forlorn Marcus Rashford limping down the Old Trafford tunnel 10 minutes before the end of what should have been a routine Manchester United victory took the gloss off the afternoon for manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman was reduced to prayer as he awaits reports on Rashford’s fitness but laid the blame for his 28-goal striker’s fitness concerns squarely at the door of the Premier League.

Forced to play the late Sunday fixture at Newcastle last weekend, and host Brentford in midweek, Ten Hag was furious that he was then handed a lunch-time kick-off against Everton yesterday.

“It’s true we are in a lot of competitions,” said Ten Hag. “And some things you can’t avoid, but today was avoidable. Why has the Premier League given us the late game Sunday night and the early Saturday game? I think it’s not right.

“Then you run the risk players can’t recover that quickly. We know, all the science research will give you, that players need a certain period to recover.

“Then it accumulates, so you run even more of a risk, so it’s part of the schedule that we now find ourselves in this situation and we can only pray he is not dropping off.”

However, whatever the long-term diagnosis for his leading scorer, Ten Hag is fully aware that it is time for Rashford’s teammates to pick up the goalscoring slack.

Rashford’s 15 league goals for United have accounted, directly, for 15 points in their bid for a top-four finish. Without those points, United would have started the day below Fulham and Chelsea in the bottom half of the table.

Indeed, although he was heavily involved in both goals and received an assist on the second, this was the first league victory United have recorded without Rashford on the scoresheet since a win at Fulham in mid-November.

And the prospect of being without the England forward for any length of time is not a welcome one for Ten Hag as he attempts to negotiate a gruelling schedule in Premier and Europa Leagues and FA Cup.

“I can’t say in this moment,” said Ten Hag of the latest fitness news. “We have to wait, how bad or how good it is. Obviously he went off with a complaint, now we have to wait, set a diagnosis and we will see.”

Ten Hag consistently argues he has other proven goalscorers in his ranks although, until the introduction of the perennially injured Anthony Martial, this victory did little to back up such a claim.

Scott McTominay, fresh from four goals in his last two internationals for Scotland, opened the scoring with his second league goal in his last 63 appearances before Martial came off the bench to wrap up the points

But, from an output of 29 shots, 11 of them on target, a return of two goals is far from efficient and regardless of Rashford’s status, Martial, who has been fit to start just six league games all season, could not choose a better time to remain fit and in-form.

“I’m not worried if Martial will score,” said Ten Hag. “Martial, when fit, will contribute. When he’s on the pitch, he makes a difference to the team — see (wins over) Manchester City, see Liverpool. He has to keep himself fit, then he is a threat to the opposition and he can be clinical as well.”

Goals certainly threaten to limit United’s chances of ending the season with more than the Carabao Cup to their names, with Bruno Fernandes the only other player in their squad with double digits in goals; 10 in all competitions.

Since Everton somehow qualified for the Champions League 18 years ago with a goal difference of minus one, the lowest goal difference that has been recorded by a top-four side was Chelsea’s plus-15 in 2019-20.

Thanks to McTominay and Martial, United now have one of plus-seven, although that puts them well behind rivals such as Newcastle, Tottenham and, even, Brighton in the race for the top four.