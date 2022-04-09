‘Marcus Rashford has left me worried and I’m asking a lot of questions about what is going on behind the scenes’ – Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand admitted he was "worried" about Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford after a poor performance in Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat against struggling Everton at Goodison Park.

United's hopes of a top four finish were left in tatters after their latest below par display, with Rashford failing to shine as he was handed a rare start by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Rashford was among six changes to United’s line-up at Goodison Park and the latter threatened twice early on, denied on both occasions by England team-mate Jordan Pickford.

But the momentum swung dramatically in Everton’s favour when Anthony Gordon opened the scoring with a deflected 27th-minute strike, which proved decisive as the struggling Toffees secured a 1-0 victory.

"He’s left me worried and I’m asking a lot of questions about what is going on behind the scenes. Slumped shoulders, not as confident," Ferdinand said on BT Sport, as he reflected on Rashford's performance before he was substituted in the second half.

"I think it stems from the uncertainty of the football club. He’s a local boy, who is desperate for this football club to do well. He grew up on success, it’s all he saw. It’s deception as a football player that you hide what you’re really feeling.

"I don’t think he can hide it through his body language. He wants some success back at the club.”

In an impassioned and lengthy speech, Ferdinand went on to speak about the “responsibility” and “pressure” that comes with playing for a club which is currently in limbo and facing a great deal of uncertainty.

United are now relying on Spurs and Arsenal to drop points in the chase for a top four finish, with Ferdinand suggesting the managerial confusion at the club has contributed to Rashford's problems.

"I think he has been offered a contract but he is probably sitting there thinking 'I don't even know who the next manager is. This manager hasn't played me as much as I like to and when he has played me, he has played me out of position as well'.

"In time he will understand sometimes you have to go to put on a show for people that might not necessarily show how you feel at that time.

"There is no doubt, the talent is there. It's just about getting back to the levels we know and going past them levels. This kid wants to be a top player, he is hungry, he works hard and he just needs now to turn his form around."