Marcus Rashford double powers Man United comeback against Omonia Nicosia

Omonia Nicosia 2 Manchester United 3

Marcus Rashfrod celebrates with Anthony Martial. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou Expand

Simon Peach

Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial sparked a comeback win in Cyprus as Manchester United survived a scare against Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils made the 2,100-mile trip for Thursday’s Group E encounter reeling from Sunday’s chastening 6-3 derby defeat at rivals Manchester City.

The United boss thanked Pep Guardiola’s side for the “reality check” ahead of the trip to Cyprus, where Omonia threatened an even greater shock after Karim Ansarifard struck a dream opener for the hosts.

But ex-Celtic boss Lennon could not celebrate a famous win as Rashford’s brace and a strike from Martial set up a comeback victory that ended 3-2 thanks to Nikolas Panayiotou’s late goal.

