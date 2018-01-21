Marco Silva sacked by Watford as Hornets blame Everton approach for poor form

The Portuguese had been a target for Everton earlier in the campaign after an excellent start, but a run of one win in 11 matches has now cost him his job.

A statement from the club read: "This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. The club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership."

Watford said Everton's approach for Silva had been "the catalyst" for this decision.