Manchester United’s share price slides as Qataris set to make £5billion bid for control of club

A slide in Manchester United Plc's shares deepened on Monday, leaving the English Premier League club's stock roughly a quarter below the record high set this month as the bidding war for the iconic football club drags on.

The dive follows a Financial Times column suggesting the club is worth about $1.6 billion, less than half of the enterprise value implied by the share price. That measure is now around $4.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The New York-listed shares slumped as much as 13.5% Monday to $19.80, taking losses since their February 16 all-time closing high to some 26%.

Separately, the FT reported over the weekend, citing a person close to the situation, that offers will need to be bigger to buy the team, with bids from Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe not high enough for the Glazers.

Bloomberg News has reported that Qatari investors were planning an opening bid of around £5 billion ($6 billion) for Manchester United, which could make it the biggest takeover of a professional sports club on record.

Representatives for the club didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.